Sunday 19 August, 2018
So, today’s teams will line out as:

Brighton: Ryan; Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March; Gross; Murray.

Subs: Button, Bernardo, Balogun, Kayal, Bissouma, Jahabakhsh, Locadia.

Man United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, Pereira, Pogba, Mata; Lukaku, Martial.

Subs: Grant, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, McTominay, Lingard, Rashford.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s clash between Brighton and Man United from the AMEX Stadium.

Brighton has not been a happy hunting ground for United over the years.

Last season saw Chris Hughton’s side secure their Premier League survival with a memorable 1-0 win, while the only other meeting between the pair by the seaside ended in another 1-0 win for the hosts in 1982.

The Premier League is back up and running and both sides will be intent on getting points on the board here today. Jose Mourinho’s men began with a 2-1 win over Leicester, while the Seagulls fell 2-0 away to Watford.

Kick-off is coming up in just under at hour at 4.00pm!

