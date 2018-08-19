Brighton welcome Manchester United to the AMEX Stadium as the second weekend of the new Premier League season continues.
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Brighton: Ryan; Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March; Gross; Murray.
Subs: Button, Bernardo, Balogun, Kayal, Bissouma, Jahabakhsh, Locadia.
Man United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, Pereira, Pogba, Mata; Lukaku, Martial.
Subs: Grant, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, McTominay, Lingard, Rashford.
🔢 Here's how Albion line up for today's @premierleague game against @ManUtd at the Amex Stadium...— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 19, 2018
2⃣ changes - Martin Montoya comes in for his Albion debut. Gaetan Bong also returns.
🔵⚪️ #BHAFC v #MUFC 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/iizZ56NO1h
3⃣ changes from the opening day win over Leicester - what do we think, #MUFC fans? #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/9JvGhIatg9— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2018
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s clash between Brighton and Man United from the AMEX Stadium.
Brighton has not been a happy hunting ground for United over the years.
Last season saw Chris Hughton’s side secure their Premier League survival with a memorable 1-0 win, while the only other meeting between the pair by the seaside ended in another 1-0 win for the hosts in 1982.
The Premier League is back up and running and both sides will be intent on getting points on the board here today. Jose Mourinho’s men began with a 2-1 win over Leicester, while the Seagulls fell 2-0 away to Watford.
Kick-off is coming up in just under at hour at 4.00pm!
