Brighton bolstered by signing of highly-rated Brazilian defender

BRIGHTON SIGNED RB Leipzig’s Brazilian defender Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior.

The 23-year-old, known as Bernardo, is the Premier League club’s fourth signing of the summer.

“He is a strong, committed defender who can play on the left or right, and so his versatility gives us good options at the back,” said manager Chris Hughton.

Born in Sao Paulo he joined RB Salzburg early in 2016 helping the club defend their Austrian league title.

He moved to Leipzig at the end of that season, going on to make 49 appearances for the Bundesliga side including three in the Champions League and five in the Europa League.

© – AFP, 2018

