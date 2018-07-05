This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 5 July, 2018
Brighton bolstered by signing of highly-rated Brazilian defender

RB Leipzig’s Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior is the Premier League club’s fourth signing of the summer.

By AFP Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 11:41 PM
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BRIGHTON SIGNED RB Leipzig’s Brazilian defender Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior.

The 23-year-old, known as Bernardo, is the Premier League club’s fourth signing of the summer.

“He is a strong, committed defender who can play on the left or right, and so his versatility gives us good options at the back,” said manager Chris Hughton.

Born in Sao Paulo he joined RB Salzburg early in 2016 helping the club defend their Austrian league title.

He moved to Leipzig at the end of that season, going on to make 49 appearances for the Bundesliga side including three in the Champions League and five in the Europa League.

© – AFP, 2018

Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw>

‘To me he’s not an actor… Neymar in the future will be the best in the world’>

AFP

