  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton

A Pascal Gross penalty cancelled out Harry Kane’s opener as Tottenham had to settle for a point.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,894 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3963508
Brighton's Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross
Brighton's Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross
Brighton's Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross

TOTTENHAM MISSED THEIR opportunity to pull level with Liverpool in third place in the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

A win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side would have sent them 10 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea and put them in a strong position to secure a top-four finish.

However, they had to settle for a point against the Seagulls and their lead can now be cut to five points if Antonio Conte’s side come out on top against Burnley on Thursday.

After a dismal first half, Harry Kane’s 26th league goal of the season in the 48th minute looked to have set up the north London side for a routine win.

Those hopes were extinguished within 90 seconds as Pascal Gross netted from the penalty spot after Jose Izquierdo was felled in the area.

Tottenham did all the pressing in the closing stages, with Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura coming close, but they were unable to find a winner against Chris Hughton’s resolute side.

Tottenham, who handed a first Premier League start to Moura following his January transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, began brightly, but had little to show for their attacking endeavours during a tepid opening 30 minutes.

At the other end, Lewis Dunk tested Hugo Lloris – making his 250th appearance for the club – with a powerful header and Anthony Knockaert saw a deflected long-range effort held by the Spurs goalkeeper.

Kane then uncharacteristically lashed over from a good position on the edge of the penalty area, while Moura saw a swerving drive from distance comfortably tipped over by the under-worked Mathew Ryan.

The Seagulls keeper then had to be at his best moments before the interval, getting down smartly to palm away Son Heung-min’s low drive after a flowing move from the visitors.

The game burst into life shortly after the interval with two goals in the space of 143 seconds.

Kane kicked things off when he powered home from 10 yards out after being teed up the industrious Son, who had done wonderfully to shrug off the attentions of Dunk and keep the ball in play. 

Spurs’ joy was short-lived, however, as less than a minute later Serge Aurier appeared to trip Izquierdo inside the area.

The decision to award a penalty appeared generous, but Gross cared little as he whipped the resulting spot-kick low to Lloris’ right for his sixth Premier League goal of the campaign.

Moura should have tested Ryan soon after, but the Brazilian dragged his effort wide after cutting inside from the left.

Shane Duffy was then inches away from conceding an own goal as his outstretched boot somewhat fortuitously diverted Eriksen’s low effort agonisingly past the far post.

Perhaps with one eye on the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Saturday, Pochettino took Kane off with six minutes remaining. 

His replacement, Fernando Llorente, struggled to make an impact with only Erik Lamela – who stung the palms of Ryan with a powerful effort – threatening to find a winner in the closing stages.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Celta Vigo push them close but 10-man Barca hang on to unbeaten record
Celta Vigo push them close but 10-man Barca hang on to unbeaten record
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Celtic youngster ignores Man United transfer talk to plan 'long term'
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie