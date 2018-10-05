Shane Duffy stars in defence as Brighton down resurgent Hammers thanks to Murray strike

BRIGHTON RECORDED THEIR first Premier League win since 19 August, as they overcame West Ham 1-0 on Friday. Glenn Murray’s sixth goal in five appearances against the Hammers was enough to secure all three points for Chris Hughton’s side and end a six-game run without a victory.

The Seagulls announced only hours before kick-off that centre-back partners Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy had signed new five-year contracts. Both repaid that faith with their performances on Friday, but it was Duffy who was especially imperious, making four clearances, two interceptions and two blocks to help stifle West Ham.

The Londerers came into the game at the Amex Stadium on the back of an encouraging upturn in form, in which they have drawn with Chelsea, beaten Manchester United and put eight goals past Macclesfield Town in the EFL Cup.

However, Manuel Pellegrini’s side could muster only four shots on target as they slipped to a fourth defeat in a row away to Brighton in England’s top flight.

An even contest swung Brighton’s way 25 minutes in, when Murray finished smartly first time from six yards out after Beram Kayal picked him out with a cross from the left.

Ireland defender Shane Duffy made four clearances during an impressive display at the back. Source: Steven Paston

Pedro Obiang bounced a shot over the bar after Bruno reacted well to deny Marko Arnautovic, but opportunities were scarce for the Hammers in a frustrating first half.

The visitors’ pressure was ramped up after the break as Brighton struggled to get the ball out of their half, with Fabian Balbuena heading wide from scarcely five yards out in front of travelling fans who sensed an equaliser.

West Ham began to look exposed at the back in their pursuit of a leveller, though, with Murray missing two half-chances with his head in the space of two minutes, the latter coming after some fine play from Solly March.

The lively Arnautovic continued to threaten, but Brighton held firm for an important result that turns the heat back up on Pellegrini, despite substitute Jurgen Locadia seeing a late tap-in ruled out for offside.

