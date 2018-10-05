This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shane Duffy stars in defence as Brighton down resurgent Hammers thanks to Murray strike

West Ham’s resurgent form came to an end on Friday, as Glenn Murray struck to give Brighton all three points.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Oct 2018, 10:23 PM
Glenn Murray celebrates with team-mates on Friday.
Image: Steven Paston
Glenn Murray celebrates with team-mates on Friday.
Glenn Murray celebrates with team-mates on Friday.
Image: Steven Paston

BRIGHTON RECORDED THEIR first Premier League win since 19 August, as they overcame West Ham 1-0 on Friday. Glenn Murray’s sixth goal in five appearances against the Hammers was enough to secure all three points for Chris Hughton’s side and end a six-game run without a victory.

The Seagulls announced only hours before kick-off that centre-back partners Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy had signed new five-year contracts. Both repaid that faith with their performances on Friday, but it was Duffy who was especially imperious, making four clearances, two interceptions and two blocks to help stifle West Ham.   

The Londerers came into the game at the Amex Stadium on the back of an encouraging upturn in form, in which they have drawn with Chelsea, beaten Manchester United and put eight goals past Macclesfield Town in the EFL Cup.

However, Manuel Pellegrini’s side could muster only four shots on target as they slipped to a fourth defeat in a row away to Brighton in England’s top flight.

An even contest swung Brighton’s way 25 minutes in, when Murray finished smartly first time from six yards out after Beram Kayal picked him out with a cross from the left.

Brighton and Hove Albion v FC Nantes - Pre-Season Friendly - AMEX Stadium Ireland defender Shane Duffy made four clearances during an impressive display at the back. Source: Steven Paston

Pedro Obiang bounced a shot over the bar after Bruno reacted well to deny Marko Arnautovic, but opportunities were scarce for the Hammers in a frustrating first half.

The visitors’ pressure was ramped up after the break as Brighton struggled to get the ball out of their half, with Fabian Balbuena heading wide from scarcely five yards out in front of travelling fans who sensed an equaliser.

West Ham began to look exposed at the back in their pursuit of a leveller, though, with Murray missing two half-chances with his head in the space of two minutes, the latter coming after some fine play from Solly March.

The lively Arnautovic continued to threaten, but Brighton held firm for an important result that turns the heat back up on Pellegrini, despite substitute Jurgen Locadia seeing a late tap-in ruled out for offside.

