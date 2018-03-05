This length-of-the-pitch try by a USA Sevens player needs to be watched again and again

ONE OF ARGUABLY THE greatest ever tries in Sevens rugby was scored at a tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The USA Eagles were taking on Fiji in the semi-final of the competition, when reigningÂ World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Perry Baker claimed an exceptional try.

A move which started with some routine recycling of the ball, resulted in Baker running the length of the pitch to score a try as part of a 19-7 victory.

After receiving the ball just a few yards outside the Eaglesâ€™ tryline, Baker found himself surrounded by three Fiji opponents.

But despite being outnumbered, he managed to weave his way out of danger along the sideline, and cut back in towards the middle of the pitch to create space for himself.

He quickly gathered pace and sprinted down the middle channel, before crossing over the whitewash unopposed to touch the ball down.

Baker previously played as a wide receiver in America Football, and briefly signed for the Philadelphia Eagles, which would explain his lightening speed.

You can watch the stunning move here.

USA later went on to win the title with a victory over Argentina in the final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!