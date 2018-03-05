  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 6 March, 2018
This length-of-the-pitch try by a USA Sevens player needs to be watched again and again

Perry Baker of the USA Eagles ran the length of the pitch to score a try against Fiji.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 5 Mar 2018, 4:15 PM
11 hours ago 12,372 Views 23 Comments
Image: World Rugby Youtube Channel
Image: World Rugby Youtube Channel

ONE OF ARGUABLY THE greatest ever tries in Sevens rugby was scored at a tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The USA Eagles were taking on Fiji in the semi-final of the competition, when reigningÂ World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Perry Baker claimed an exceptional try.

A move which started with some routine recycling of the ball, resulted in Baker running the length of the pitch to score a try as part of a 19-7 victory.

After receiving the ball just a few yards outside the Eaglesâ€™ tryline, Baker found himself surrounded by three Fiji opponents.

But despite being outnumbered, he managed to weave his way out of danger along the sideline, and cut back in towards the middle of the pitch to create space for himself.

He quickly gathered pace and sprinted down the middle channel, before crossing over the whitewash unopposed to touch the ball down.

Baker previously played as a wide receiver in America Football, and briefly signed for the Philadelphia Eagles, which would explain his lightening speed.

You can watch the stunning move here.

Source: World Rugby/YouTube

USA later went on to win the title with a victory over Argentina in the final.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

