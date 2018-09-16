This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 16 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Britain's Yates steps out of Sky shadows to reign in Spain

The former track racer’s road racing talents took him to the brink of victory in this year’s Giro d’Italia.

By AFP Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 8:18 PM
1 hour ago 820 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4239151
Simon Yates (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Simon Yates (file pic).
Simon Yates (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

SIMON YATES STEPPED out of the shadows of British cycling giants Sky on Sunday to secure his maiden Grand Tour triumph at the Tour of Spain for his Mitchelton team.

Yates, a former track racer whose road racing talents took him to the brink of victory in this year’s Giro d’Italia, all but wrapped up overall victory on Saturday after yet another strong finish on the final mountain stage.

After a largely processional final stage to Madrid on Sunday claimed by Elia Viviani in a bunch sprint, the 26-year-old Englishman triumphed with a winning time of 82hr 5min 58sec, Enric Mas finishing second overall at 1:46 and Miguel Angel Lopez completing the podium.

It was Yates’ first victory in a three-week race and comes months after the stinging disappointment of losing the Giro d’Italia, having controlled the race for much of the opening two weeks last May.

On that occasion, Sky leader Chris Froome capitalised on Yates’ collapse in the mountains to secure the race’s pink jersey and seal his third consecutive Grand Tour after winning the Tour de France and Tour of Spain in 2017. 

Froome’s Grand Tour-winning streak came to an end in July, when teammate Geraint Thomas, who also honed his skills on the track, upset the Kenyan-born Briton to triumph at the Tour de France.

Yates’ win on Sunday meant British riders have dominated all three Grand Tours in 2018.

He also took Britain’s impressive streak of consecutive Grand Tour victories to five; although it won’t be lost on British cycling aficionados that it was the first British win outside of Team Sky.

Thanks to their multi-million pound budget and ability to attract the best cyclists for specific roles and races, Sky are considered the ‘Real Madrid’ of the professional peloton.

Sky, who formed on the back of the success enjoyed by Britain’s all-conquering world and Olympic track squad, would be forgiven for ignoring Yates’ obvious talents.

- Potential fulfilled -

Yates was only 17 years old when Sky formed in 2009 with the ambition to “win the Tour de France, clean, with a British rider within five years.”

While Bradley Wiggins was on route to achieving that objective within three years, in 2012, Yates was a budding track rider whose efforts earned him a place on British Cycling’s Olympic Programme.

Yates, Froome’s teammate at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, won his first world title on the track three years later, in the points race.

The same year, Yates offered a glimpse of his road racing instincts, too. Competing for the Great Britain national squad at the Tour de l’Avenir — considered a ‘mini Tour de France’ for riders aged under-25 — Simon Yates won stage five, ahead of his twin brother Adam, who also rides for Mitchelton.

Yates made sure it was no fluke by winning the next day’s stage, on his way to a 10th place finish overall. Those successes, ironically, signalled Yates’ potential as a Grand Tour winner well ahead of Froome, and Thomas. 

At the Tour of Britain later that season, Yates took what was his biggest career win when he sprinted clear of a select group of strong climbers, which included Wiggins and Colombian Nairo Quintana, to claim victory on stage six.

With spaces on Team Sky at a premium, Yates joined the Orica-GreenEdge outfit in 2014 — a move that has indirectly led to his most recent successes.

Former Orica sporting director Matt White holds the position at Yates’ current team Mitchelton, and has seen the slightly-built Englishman build an impressive portfolio of results in the seasons since.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    FOOTBALL
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    The only thing I don't like about Smalling is his hair - Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie