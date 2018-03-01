36-year-old James to play on for another season after signing for Bordeaux

VETERAN AUSTRALIAN OUT-HALFÂ Brock James has penned a one-season deal to play for Bordeaux-Begles next season, ending his two-year association with La Rochelle.
The 36-year-old, who started his career with Queensland Reds and Western Force, has played in the Top 14 since 2006.
With Clermont, he spent 10 years and was a league champion in 2010, a runner-up on four occasions as well as playing in two losing European Cup finals.
