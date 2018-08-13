Brilliant Koepka holds Tiger at bay to win PGA Championship at Bellerive

BROOKS KOEPKA HAD ice in his veins as he held off a star-studded leaderboard to win the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club — the third Major of his career.

The world number four hardly blinked on his way to a Sunday 66 which saw him finish on 16-under par and clinch a two-shot win over the chasing pack, led by none other than Tiger Woods.

The win continues a remarkable run of form for Koepka, 28, who won his maiden Major at the US Open last June — just 14 months ago — before defending that title this year and now adding the PGA to his rapidly expanding CV.

Koepka started the day with a two-shot lead and although he had back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth, from that point on, he didn’t put a foot wrong, playing out the final 13 holes in five-under par.

Woods, who threatened for a long time to pull off the most remarkable fairytale, carded eight birdies en route to his 64 to finish on 14-under.

Adam Scott, who started alongside Koepka in the final group and duelled with him down most of the stretch, bogeyed the final hole to finish in outright third on -13.

Shane Lowry started the day four shots behind Koepka but only briefly threatened to get involved in the shake up. Two late bogeys at 16 and 17 saw him slip out of the top 10 into a share for 12th place on eight-under.

