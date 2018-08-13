This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant Koepka holds Tiger at bay to win PGA Championship at Bellerive

Ireland’s Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 12th, eight shots behind Koepka.

By Niall Kelly Monday 13 Aug 2018, 12:07 AM
9 hours ago 12,256 Views 10 Comments
Koepka: played the last 13 holes in five-under.
Image: Jeff Roberson
Koepka: played the last 13 holes in five-under.
Koepka: played the last 13 holes in five-under.
Image: Jeff Roberson

BROOKS KOEPKA HAD ice in his veins as he held off a star-studded leaderboard to win the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club — the third Major of his career.

The world number four hardly blinked on his way to a Sunday 66 which saw him finish on 16-under par and clinch a two-shot win over the chasing pack, led by none other than Tiger Woods.

final

The win continues a remarkable run of form for Koepka, 28, who won his maiden Major at the US Open last June — just 14 months ago — before defending that title this year and now adding the PGA to his rapidly expanding CV.

Koepka started the day with a two-shot lead and although he had back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth, from that point on, he didn’t put a foot wrong, playing out the final 13 holes in five-under par.

Woods, who threatened for a long time to pull off the most remarkable fairytale, carded eight birdies en route to his 64 to finish on 14-under.

Adam Scott, who started alongside Koepka in the final group and duelled with him down most of the stretch, bogeyed the final hole to finish in outright third on -13.

Shane Lowry started the day four shots behind Koepka but only briefly threatened to get involved in the shake up. Two late bogeys at 16 and 17 saw him slip out of the top 10 into a share for 12th place on eight-under.

