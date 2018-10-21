This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Golf has a new world number one as Koepka dethrones Johnson following CJ Cup win

The three-time major winner overtook Dustin Johnson in the world rankings after winning in South Korea on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 1,193 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4297724
Koepka holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship in August.
Koepka holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship in August.
Koepka holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship in August.

BROOKS KOEPKA BECAME the world number one golfer after cruising to a four-stroke victory at The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

Koepka dethroned fellow American Dustin Johnson atop the world rankings by claiming the championship following an eight-under-par 64 in South Korea on Sunday.

Three-time major champion Koepka had never topped the rankings but that changed at Jeju Island, where he finished 21 under for his third win in 11 starts and fifth PGA Tour title overall.

Koepka came into the final round with a four-shot advantage and he maintained that lead, capping his triumph with an eagle at the 72nd hole – the new number one recording a back-nine 29.

The two-time reigning U.S. Open holder had an eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys to finish clear of countryman Gary Woodland.

Woodland shot a final-round 63 to earn the runners-up cheque, ahead of Ryan Palmer (62) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65).

Former world number one Jason Day (67) closed out the tournament tied for fifth alongside Scott Piercy (69) at 12 under.

American star Justin Thomas was 16 strokes off the pace following his four-under-par 68.

