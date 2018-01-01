  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play

Things can only get better, right?

By Business Insider Monday 1 Jan 2018, 9:59 AM
8 hours ago 5,705 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3775821

Source: NFL/YouTube

THE CLEVELAND BROWNS finished their season how only they could â€” with yet another heartbreaking loss in the final seconds against the Steelers.

The Browns were down, 28-24, and driving late in the fourth quarter for what could have been a game-winning touchdown. They faced a short fourth down to keep their drive alive for their first win of the season.

DeShone Kizer dropped back and looked to Corey Coleman. As soon as the ball left Kizerâ€™s hand, it looked like a sure first down, but the ball fell right through Colemanâ€™s fingers, hitting him in the shoulders, and falling incomplete. The error secured the Brownsâ€™ 0-16 season, just the second in NFL history.

It was a fitting cap to Clevelandâ€™s depressing season. Week after week the Browns found new ways to lose and will now go down in history as just the second team to go winless in a 16-game NFL season.

The teamâ€™s Twitter account did its best to make light of the depressing finale.

The loss drops Hue Jackson to 1-31 at the helm of the Browns â€“Â far from the mark he hoped to hit this year. Still, Browns fans have taken the loss in stride, and have been planning a parade for their eventual 0-16 season for some time now.

Cleveland will get the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and will hope to turn their fortunes around with a new franchise player. But with their horrifying history with draft picks, thereâ€™s concern that some players might refuse to join the team.

Bills send Bengals a special gift for helping them make the playoffs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again
Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
LIVE: Everton v Man United, Premier League
FOOTBALL
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
'It wasn't in the scouting footage!' - Klopp surprised by 'remarkable' Salah's goalscoring exploits
LIVERPOOL
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
'I got a telephone call from Cork City who said they would look after me and help me get fit'
BOXING
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÃ‰ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÃ‰ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
18 for 18: Bray's Daina Moorehouse isn't the next Katie Taylor, but has an eye on her crown
â€˜Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horriblyâ€™
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
'Cantona lit the flame, but it was Keane who kept it burning for more than a decade'
Worrying scenes as Lukaku carried off following clash of heads

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie