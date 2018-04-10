  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 10 April, 2018
'Like he sh** on all of us': Buffer slams McGregor's 'insulting' Brooklyn antics

Buffer was quick to point out that last Thursday’s incident does not represent the UFC, but McGregor alone.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 6:47 PM
UFC ANNOUNCER BRUCE Buffer has condemned Conor McGregor for the events in Brooklyn which led to the now-former lightweight champion’s arrest.

The ‘Veteran Voice of the Octagon’, half-brother of Hall-of-Fame boxing MC Michael Buffer, told TMZ that McGregor’s rampage through Barlcays Center had cast a shadow over decades’ worth of work by the organisation to gain credibility among the masses.

Buffer also chastised anyone who attempted to justify McGregor’s attack on a bus containing several fellow fighters, leaving two – lightweight Michael Chiesa and flyweight Ray Borg – injured and unable to fight at UFC 223 on Saturday.

“[You'd] never think anything like this could ever happen,” Buffer said.

In my 22-plus years of being in the UFC and doing everything I can in my life to build this great brand and to support this fantastic sport… It’s like you shit on all of us with that one move.

“That’s not what we’re about. Perception is reality out there. I don’t understand how anybody could condone that kind of behavior, and if they do, then obviously they will be willing to do that kind of behavior.

“As a whole, everyone has their own personal reaction, but I think it’s total disgust.

“I don’t care who they are. Anybody that justifies that has a problem,” he added. “I could say something else right now, and I want to say it, but I’m telling you right now: They have a problem. I’m being very polite.

We’ll see how it all pans out. There’s no excuse for it. It’s an insult. It’s disgusting. I mean, that’s not what we’re about… This is something that occurred with one individual. It’s separate from who we are.

McGregor faces two felony charges for criminal mischief as well as 10 misdemeanors. According to New York sentencing guidelines, the two felonies could be punishable by up to 11 years in prison.

However, three former New York prosecutors recently indicated to USA Today that ‘The Notorious’ Dubliner is likely to avoid jail time when he attends court on 14 June.

‘There was glass all over my back. I didn’t know if it was a terrorist… I didn’t know it was McGregor’

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
