  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Time even catches up with Bryan Habana eventually: Springbok legend to retire

‘It’s been more than a year of hoping, trying, pushing and willing to get back on the field for one last time…’

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,967 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3975529

SOUTH AFRICA’S RECORD try-scorer Bryan Habana will retire at the end of the season.

The wing will turn 35 in June when his contract with Top14 club Toulon expires.

Habana is second on the all-time list of Springbok cap-holders behind Victor Matfield with 124 and his record of 67 Test tries is only surpassed by Japan’s Daisuke Ohata.

Habana, whose tries were key to South Africa’s World Cup  victory in 2007, revealed the decision to hang up his boots on Instagram today after struggling to force his way back into the Toulon side following knee surgery last year.

Habana wrote: “The inevitable moment has come knocking on my door and I’ve welcomed it in for a drink.

“It’s been more than a year of hoping, trying, pushing and willing to get back on the field for one last time, to taste the sweet victory or encounter that gut-wrenching despair. To hear the roar of the crowd or grab the pill out of the air.

Bryan Habana Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“To make that last bone crunching tackle or score that last game winning try. But it’s unfortunately just not to be.

I, like most, would have liked my career to have ended differently, but sometimes things don’t turn out quite the way we hope for.

“So at the end of this season, it’s time to say goodbye and thank you to the game I so dearly love.”

Habana has won two European titles and the Top 14 during his time with Toulon and was a two-time Super Rugby champion with the Bulls.

Taute back in training after 7 months out as Munster monitor Ryan and Scannell

Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
'Shameful' Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
'What was wrong with our style today?' Allardyce hits back at Everton critics
LIVERPOOL
Poll: Who do you think will be this year's Champions League finalists?
Poll: Who do you think will be this year's Champions League finalists?
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Put on a plate for me': Galway teen plays down first hat-trick for Brighton U23s
'Put on a plate for me': Galway teen plays down first hat-trick for Brighton U23s
'Seamus's defensive header at the end was just as good as my goal'
David Moyes criticises Ireland defender Rice for 'really poor mistake'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie