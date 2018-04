BRYCE HARPER LEADS the Major Leagues in home runs this season with eight.

But few will be as impressive as the one he hit in the first inning of the Washington Nationals’ 8-6 win over the New York Mets last night.

While Jacob deGrom’s 152 kph (95mph) pitch was enough to shatter Harper’s bat, it was not enough to stop him finding the fence 124 metres (406ft) away:

Benny "The Jet" busted the guts out of a baseball...



Roy Hobbs had light-tower power...



Bryce Harper hit a 406-ft BROKEN BAT home run. pic.twitter.com/v1ReLAklGM — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 16, 2018 Source: Washington Nationals /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!