This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

DeChambeau clinches Dell title to close in on Ryder Cup spot as McIlroy fades in final round

Rory McIlroy was within two of the lead during the final round before his challenge began to dwindle.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 12:33 AM
6 hours ago 1,226 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4217408
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU CLINCHED back-to-back wins in the FedEx Cup play-off series after sealing victory in the Dell Technologies Championship to all but guarantee himself a place on the United States Ryder Cup team.

The 24-year-old bagged his second win in the space of little over a week after shooting a four-under-par 67 to claim victory by two strokes at TPC Boston.

After a bright start, Rory McIlroy’s final round ended in disappointment as he carded a 70 to finish on 10-under for the tournament, leaving him in joint 12th place alongside others including Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka.

McIlroy hit three birdies on the front nine to leave him within two shots of the lead but his challenge began to dwindle after that with back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes.

There was also disappointment for Abraham Ancer, who had started the final round with a one-shot lead as he aimed to become the first Mexican player in 40 years to win a US PGA Tour title.

Ancer carded a closing 73 to finish five off the lead.

England’s Justin Rose took second place with a three-under-par 68 that left him on 14 under for the tournament, one shot clear of Australia’s Cameron Smith in third.

Florida-based DeChambeau had stormed to a four-shot success in last week’s Northern Trust in New Jersey and has stretched his lead in the FedEx Cup series.

DeChambeau’s sensational form means he is almost certain to be handed one of the three “captain’s pick” slots for the Ryder Cup which will be revealed by US skipper Jim Furyk on Tuesday.

Mickelson, who is also expected to earn one of the captain’s picks, also reminded Furyk of his credentials with a magnificent closing day 63 for a 10-under par total.

Tiger Woods, whose return to form is also expected to see him named to one of the three Ryder Cup places on Tuesday, struggled with a final day 71 to finish at seven under par for the tournament.

© AFP 2018

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    FOOTBALL
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Messi and Suarez on the double as Barcelona hit La Liga new boys for eight
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    TYRONE
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    Poll: Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland senior football final?
    As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie