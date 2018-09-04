DeChambeau clinches Dell title to close in on Ryder Cup spot as McIlroy fades in final round

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU CLINCHED back-to-back wins in the FedEx Cup play-off series after sealing victory in the Dell Technologies Championship to all but guarantee himself a place on the United States Ryder Cup team.

The 24-year-old bagged his second win in the space of little over a week after shooting a four-under-par 67 to claim victory by two strokes at TPC Boston.

After a bright start, Rory McIlroy’s final round ended in disappointment as he carded a 70 to finish on 10-under for the tournament, leaving him in joint 12th place alongside others including Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka.

McIlroy hit three birdies on the front nine to leave him within two shots of the lead but his challenge began to dwindle after that with back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes.

There was also disappointment for Abraham Ancer, who had started the final round with a one-shot lead as he aimed to become the first Mexican player in 40 years to win a US PGA Tour title.

Ancer carded a closing 73 to finish five off the lead.

England’s Justin Rose took second place with a three-under-par 68 that left him on 14 under for the tournament, one shot clear of Australia’s Cameron Smith in third.

Florida-based DeChambeau had stormed to a four-shot success in last week’s Northern Trust in New Jersey and has stretched his lead in the FedEx Cup series.

DeChambeau’s sensational form means he is almost certain to be handed one of the three “captain’s pick” slots for the Ryder Cup which will be revealed by US skipper Jim Furyk on Tuesday.

Mickelson, who is also expected to earn one of the captain’s picks, also reminded Furyk of his credentials with a magnificent closing day 63 for a 10-under par total.

Tiger Woods, whose return to form is also expected to see him named to one of the three Ryder Cup places on Tuesday, struggled with a final day 71 to finish at seven under par for the tournament.

- © AFP 2018

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!