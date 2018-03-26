  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Bubba Watson continues resurgence with emphatic WGC-Dell Match Play win

Victory over Kevin Kisner in Austin hands the American his second win of the season.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Mar 2018, 12:05 AM
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

BUBBA WATSON CONTINUED his career resurgence by claiming the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title with victory over Kevin Kisner.

Watson won the Genesis Open in February and the two-time Masters champion added to that triumph after prevailing 7&6 against fellow American Kisner in Austin on Sunday.

The 39-year-old dominated Kisner by going 7up through the first 10 holes after winning the first five holes in the championship match.

After cruising through his group, Watson defeated reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Brian Harman.

Watson was dominant off the tee and with his wedges, and could be a major factor at Augusta National in a fortnight.

Having served as an assistant captain in the 2016 Ryder Cup, Watson now looks poised to make the 2018 United States squad. He entered the week 11th in the standings, but will likely now be in the top eight.

Alex Noren earned his third top-three finish of the season by defeating Thomas 5 and 3 in the consolation match.

Sweden’s Noren now has two third-place finishes and a runner-up cheque this season — his first as a full-time member of the PGA Tour.

