Alex O'Hanlon joined St Patrick's Athletic after spending five years with which English Premier League club? INPHO Manchester United Chelsea

Liverpool Arsenal

Having spent the 2017 season with Cabinteely, how many League of Ireland clubs has Jason Byrne now played for? INPHO 5 6

7 8

In February, Bohemians asked their supporters to... INPHO Pick the team for the first game of the season Decide on a new name for Dalymount Park

Choose a manager Select the club's new away kit

"We battered them" - Which manager said this after seeing his team beaten by Cork City? INPHO Kenny Shiels (Derry City) Stephen Kenny (Dundalk)

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers) Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps)

This player is... Gavan Holohan Marc Ludden

Niall Maher Stephen Folan

What nationality is Limerick striker Rodrigo Tosi? INPHO Uruguayan Portuguese

Spanish Brazilian

Dundalk came up against former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner in the Champions League qualifying rounds. Which club does he play for? INPHO FC Copenhagen BATE Borisov

Rosenborg Malmo

Waterford FC owner Lee Power is also in control at which English club? INPHO Swindon Town Carlisle United

Peterborough United Ipswich Town

The FAI launched an investigation into the conduct of Athlone Town after irregular betting patterns were highlighted in relation to their 3-1 defeat to which club? INPHO UCD Longford Town

Wexford Cobh Ramblers

How many consecutive league wins did Cork City begin the season with before being held to a draw by Galway United? INPHO 12 13

14 15

Sligo Rovers signed Kyle Callan-McFadden, but who did he win the FA Youth Cup with in 2013? INPHO Leeds United Aston Villa

Norwich City Nottingham Forest

Six days before his tragic death in March, Ryan McBride scored his final goal for Derry City. Who were the opposition? INPHO Drogheda United Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk Cork City

Which club was knocked out of the Europa League by Mlada Boleslav? INPHO Shamrock Rovers Derry City

Cork City Dundalk

Which player won Soccer Republic's Goal of the Season award? INPHO Paddy McCourt Conan Byrne

Patrick McEleney David Cawley

Name this player... INPHO Dane Massey Shane Grimes

Michael Duffy Robbie Benson

Gerard Lyttle took over as Sligo Rovers manager having previously been in charge of... INPHO Cliftonville Glentoran

Glenavon Coleraine

Name the only Premier Division club that Sean Maguire didn't score a goal against in 2017. INPHO Finn Harps St Patrick's Athletic

Bohemians Derry City

Here's Ronan Curtis in possession for Derry City, but who are the opposition? INPHO Sligo Rovers Drogheda United

Galway United St Patrick's Athletic

Ciaran Kilduff left Dundalk to join which US club? INPHO Miami FC Indy Eleven

FC Cincinnati Jacksonville Armada