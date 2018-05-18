  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bundee Aki to captain Pat Lam's Barbarians against England

Ultan Dillane and Niyi Adeolokun are also included for next week’s game at Twickenham.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 18 May 2018, 3:02 PM
42 minutes ago 1,223 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4020800
Aki has been given permission to play by Joe Schmidt.
Image: David Rogers - RFU
Aki has been given permission to play by Joe Schmidt.
Aki has been given permission to play by Joe Schmidt.
Image: David Rogers - RFU

BUNDEE AKI HAS been granted permission to line out for the Barbarians in their annual clash with England at Twickenham, with the Connacht centre named to captain the invitational side.

Aki hasn’t played since the province’s Pro14 victory over Leinster on the last day of the regular season and will get valuable minutes under his belt on Sunday 27 May [KO 3pm, Sky Sports] ahead of Ireland’s summer tour of Australia.

The Ireland international, who was part of Joe Schmidt’s Grand Slam-winning side, has been asked to captain the Barbarians by coach Pat Lam, with whom he worked with at Connacht before Lam’s departure for Bristol last summer.

“I’d like to thank Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt for making Bundee Aki available to us as he’ll be a big asset for the Barbarians,” Lam said.

“The big thing about Bundee is that he’s an unbelievable competitor. A lot of the Pacific Island boys have that X-factor but he loves putting his head in the dark places and thriving in turnover and contact work.

“He’s a huge leader on the field and he has a great understanding and passion for the way I like the team to play.

“England is a game we’re going to have to work hard in and he epitomises what we need to do. We need the courage to play and move the ball and also to know when we have to tighten things up, and he’ll be at the centre of that.”

Aki was named the supporters’ player of the year at the Rugby Players Ireland annual awards dinner on Wednesday evening and will be joined in the Barbarians squad by a number of familiar faces.

Connacht winger Niyi Adeolokun is among the backs named in the Baa-Baas panel, as well as USA out-half AJ MacGinty, Ulster’s departing fullback Charles Piutau, former All Black Luke McAlister and Scottish scrum-half Greig Laidlaw.

There is further Irish representation in the forwards with Ultan Dillane included, while the likes of John Afoa, Justin Tipuric, Victor Vito and Sateki Timani add experience and international quality to the pack.

The Barbarians have faced England 16 times in their history and are looking for their first win in the fixture since a 39-29 victory back in 2014.

The game will serve as a warm-up for England’s summer tour of South Africa, with Eddie Jones’ side getting their three-game series against Rassie Erasmus’ Boks in Johannesburg on 9 June.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench

Zebo starts at fullback for final Pro14 game against Leinster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
FOOTBALL
Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
'Not going to lie, I'm gutted...This is hard to take' - Joe Hart on World Cup rejection
Kluivert preparing for Ajax exit after contract feud
HURLING
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'I'd hate to hear that now' - theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth
Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Munster senior hurling championship?
LEINSTER
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Fardy keen to remain at Leinster beyond initial two-year stay
Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract
MUNSTER
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, thatâd be brilliant'
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, that’d be brilliant'
Twice-capped Springbok back-row forward to join Munster next season
Conan: European success will be 'tarnished' if Leinster don't complete historic double

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie