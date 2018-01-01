As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League

2:28PM

Have room for a little more football after the Christmas football? Sure you do.

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to his starting XI at Turf Moor with the Reds playing 48 hours after their 2-1 victory over Leicester.

Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho sit it out today with Adam Lallana making his first start of the season.

Simon Mignolet replaces Loris Karius in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ragnar Klavan added to the rearguard. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum were on the bench in Saturday’s victory, but line up from the off at Turf Moor.

Ben Woodburn is named in a Premier League matchday squad for just the second time this season.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Gomez, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Solanke Liverpool subs: Karius, Robertson, Matip, Milner, Firmino, Ings, Woodburn