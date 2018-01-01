As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
15,850 Views 26 Comments
Have room for a little more football after the Christmas football? Sure you do.

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to his starting XI at Turf Moor with the Reds playing 48 hours after their 2-1 victory over Leicester.

Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho sit it out today with Adam Lallana making his first start of the season.

Simon Mignolet replaces Loris Karius in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ragnar Klavan added to the rearguard. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum were on the bench in Saturday’s victory, but line up from the off at Turf Moor.

Ben Woodburn is named in a Premier League matchday squad for just the second time this season.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Gomez, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Solanke Liverpool subs: Karius, Robertson, Matip, Milner, Firmino, Ings, Woodburn

Given those team changes then, how do you see this one going? Let’s have those predictions…

The teams are about to emerge to a drenched Turf Moor and we’re moments away from kick off.

And we’re off.

Let’s see if it’s Jurgen Klopp or Sean Dyche that makes a positive start to the year.

The German may be in for a long afternoon at the office, after his decision to make seven changes.

8Mins

Here’s Klopp on that team selection by the way:

“Phil and Mo are not available, both injured. Not too cool but that’s how it is. We wanted the right formation and tactics for this game today. It’s good to have Lallana back, we were without him for a long period but now he’s ready to start. It’s cool for us.”

 

11Mins

There really hasn’t been a lot of action at either end in the first 10 minutes with Liverpool probably enjoying a lot more possession but neither team has settled into it quite yet.

21Mins

Big intervention from Adam Lallana! He stretched to cut out a through ball from Barnes. and it all came from a Liverpool corner.

22Mins

It’s starting to open up a little now and the crowd seem to have upped the volume since that last-ditch sliding Adam Lallana tackle.

29Mins

Effort on target for Burnley. Can makes a mistake and Burnley pounce with Arfield ultimately flicking a header into the keeper’s hands.

Even enough contest so far as we approach the half-hour mark.

33Mins

Mane steams forward from the centre circle with the Burnley defence back pedalling in front of him.

His shot is dragged tamely wide though.

35Mins

Lovren gives away a free kick maybe 40 yards out but Mignolet is concerned enough to marshal his colleagues into a wall.

37Mins

The wall does its job; Gudmundsson smashes against the Liverpool players.

The pressure isn’t alleviated however with a cross causing trouble before Jeff Hendrick stretches his legs down the same right hand side and gets in another good ball.

37Mins

Great touch Ben Mee! Sonlanke looked like he might find himself with a great chance but the Clarets defender gets a big foot in the way.

40Mins

Arfield shoots just wide.

A typical Burnley move – a high diagonal is knocked down and the Canadian midfielder was there on the D to try to find the corner of the net.

45Mins

Another big chance for the home side.

Klavan could easily have turned a dangerous ball across the goal into his own net.  But the Reds defender manages to toe poke it behind, in fairness.

Burnley have had the better of the chances in his opening half.

45Mins

We’ll have one minute of added time.

45Mins

Half time and it’s scoreless in the three Premier League 3pmers.

46Mins

The players have shuffled back out and we’re up and running again.

54Mins

Liverpool corner is worked short before Wijnaldum gets a strong header on a cross but it fizzes over.

57Mins

We may not have had a goal quite yet at Turf Moor but Riyad Mahrez has scored a lovely volley against Huddersfield to break the deadlock for Leicester.

61Mins

Hendrick times his run to perfection and is played in behind but the linesman pings him wrongly for offside.

64Mins

GOAL! Burnley 0 Liverpool 1, Mane

The Reds forward hits a screamer into the top bin.

70Mins

Firmino is stripping down and will be introduced momentarily it seems. Who makes way for the Brazilian remains to be seen.

74Mins

Ireland’s Jeff Hendrick is trotting off to be replaced by Sam Vokes with the home side going with two up top, you’d imagine.

And to a chorus of boos and ‘cheat, cheat’, Sadio Mane is replaced by Firmino. 20 minutes or so to go.

78Mins

Mark Hughes gambled on his side getting a positive result against Newcastle today, with his much-criticised team selection against Chelsea. He looks a busted flush now as the Magpies have taken the lead.

83Mins

Into the last 10 minutes and Liverpool are enjoying plenty of sterile possession as Pep would call it.

At the risk of stating the obvious, Jurgen Klopp would be a lot happier if his side could put this to bed with a second goal.

85Mins

Ashley Barnes volleys just wide! A set piece is knocked around the edge of the box before the Burnley man directs it towards the far corner. That’s a let off for Liverpool and the crowd are up for this now.

90Mins

GOAL! Burnley 1 Liverpool 1, Gudmundsson

Vokes knocks down a cross to the back post and the Iceland international stoops to head home. Two or three minutes left.

92Mins

Four minutes of added time and it’s Liverpool in possession.

90Mins

GOAL! Burnley 1 Liverpool 2, Klavan 94'

The Ox plays a deep free kick into the box, Lovren heads it goalwards and Klavan gets the final touch at the back post. Messy goal but some drama.

Flag

Full-time: Burnley 1 Liverpool 2

The Reds start with a win. But it was far from straightforward at Turf Moor.

 

What did you make of that?

