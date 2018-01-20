2:15PM

So, how do we see this one going? Matters away from the field relating to a certain Alexis Sanchez making his way to Old Trafford have grabbed all the headlines this past week, but Jose Mourinho will be keen to maintain focus on getting a win this afternoon.

His side have began 2018 promisingly, winning three from three on top of three clean sheets to boast.

Sanchez’s arrival will reportedly see Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way. The Chilean could be the added boost United need if they stand any chance of mounting the most improbable of title charges in the second half of the season.

A month ago it seemed completely impossible, however Manchester City’s dramatic 4-3 defeat to Liverpool last weekend has cut the deficit to 12 points at the top of the table.

That result, on top of draws with Crystal Palace and Bristol City in the FA Cup have shown Pep Guardiola’s are not entirely invincible.

Mourinho will not have given up hope entirely on the title just yet and will want to keep the chase up until May. Four wins from four at the start of 2018 would give his side the best possible chance, meaning another three points is vital this afternoon.