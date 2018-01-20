Burnley welcomed Man United to Turf Moor aiming to end the Red Devils’ seven game unbeaten run.
Kick off is at 3.00pm.
Now then, let’s get started with some team news.
TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets team to face @ManUtd at Turf Moor today. pic.twitter.com/g0pCISaxNK— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 20, 2018
The team news is in, #MUFC fans! Here's your starting XI to take on Burnley in today's @PremierLeague game. #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/tJEcZgQkER— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018
So, today’s teams are:
Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Cork, Defour, Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Arfield, Barnes
Subs: Lowton, Nkoudou, Westwood, Wells, Lindegaard, Long, Vokes.
Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku
Subs: Rojo, Rashford, Romero, Ander Herrera, Shaw, Fellaini, McTominay.
A dull day in Burnley as players and fans alike make their way into Turf Moor this afternoon.
So, how do we see this one going? Matters away from the field relating to a certain Alexis Sanchez making his way to Old Trafford have grabbed all the headlines this past week, but Jose Mourinho will be keen to maintain focus on getting a win this afternoon.
His side have began 2018 promisingly, winning three from three on top of three clean sheets to boast.
Sanchez’s arrival will reportedly see Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way. The Chilean could be the added boost United need if they stand any chance of mounting the most improbable of title charges in the second half of the season.
A month ago it seemed completely impossible, however Manchester City’s dramatic 4-3 defeat to Liverpool last weekend has cut the deficit to 12 points at the top of the table.
That result, on top of draws with Crystal Palace and Bristol City in the FA Cup have shown Pep Guardiola’s are not entirely invincible.
Mourinho will not have given up hope entirely on the title just yet and will want to keep the chase up until May. Four wins from four at the start of 2018 would give his side the best possible chance, meaning another three points is vital this afternoon.
📍 The Reds arrive at a rainy Turf Moor… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DMGWYGxhGA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018
Burnley, meanwhile, will be looking to turn around a torrid run of form which has seen the Clarets win just one of their last eight games in all competitions.
They exited the FA Cup at the hands of Man City two weeks ago and, where once they sat in fourth spot with lofty dreams of European football, now they sit seventh — without a win in the Premier League since 12 December.
Sean Dyche’s side took a dramatic 2-0 lead the last time these sides met back on St Stephen’s Day. That before a brilliant Jesse Lingard brace shared the spoils at Old Trafford.
Burnley have won just one of their last 24 meetings with United, but will be hoping their luck changes for the better this afternoon with the chance of securing Europa League football not beyond the realms of possibility this campaign.
The gaffer, @Tarky19 and @officialcwood all on media duties with the world's broadcasters ahead of kick off at Turf Moor pic.twitter.com/65RAPZ5ivs— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 20, 2018
Ready to go 👊 #MUFC #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/qKk0wVQ8kM— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018
A minute’s applause for Cyril Regis who sadly passed away earlier this week.
Tributes are being paid to Cyrille Regis across the #EFL today.#FootballFamily pic.twitter.com/xyz7JpOG6R— EFL (@EFL) January 20, 2018
Kick-off: We’re underway…
A foul by Jesse Lingard on Jack Cork gives Burnley a first chance to get the ball into the box. The ball is crossed deep into the area from 50 yards, but no-one is there no nod the ball home. A promising start for the hosts.
Burnley continuing to apply pressure via Jeff Hendrick, but all he can muster is to force a goal kick for David de Gea. The home supporters are in fine voice but very much a quiet affair on the pitch so far after 10 minutes.
Man United push forward to create their first goal opportunity of the afternoon by forcing a corner. It fails to clear the first man and bobbles back out to Ashley Young, but he curls a long-range effort flying over the crossbar poorly.
Hendrick driving Burnley forward again but he’s stopped in his tracks by Chris Smalling, who forces another kick-out. Alex Ferguson is in the crowd at Turf Moor watching on, but alas there hasn’t been much action to enjoy thus far with no shots on target between the sides after 25 minutes.
Is something wrong with the pitch? Lots of misplaced passes and players falling over themselves so far. https://t.co/laVPyWV1WB— Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) January 20, 2018
More good football from Burnley sees a long, lofted ball played across goal. It’s taken down by Hendrick, who is seeing an awful lot of the ball in the final third, but he blasts a powerful volley well wide of the target.
A quick break from United sees Anthony Martial attempt to race onto a long through ball between enemy lines. But alas all he manages is to tumble over the advertising hoarding chasing the loose pass. The Burnley supporters enjoyed his tumble.
The ball has spent a lot of time in the air, bar when it gets to Pogba or Martial.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 20, 2018
Jack Cork offers some industrious work along the left wing before edging a cross into the danger zone. It fails to meet a team-mate once again, and is hoofed clear by a body in grey. Very evenly balanced with ten minutes to go before the break.
United break at the other end through Martial who drives at Barnsley, however he fails to take his chance and offer a shot at goal.
Jose Mourinho has shown fleeting trust in the French winger this season, and with the potential arrival of Alexis Sanchez Martial will certainly need to prove his abilities baring down on goal if he harbours any hopes of nailing down a first team position.
PIC: Jack Cork and Jesse Lingard battle for the ball during the Premier League game at Turf Moor. pic.twitter.com/FxLhygY8Qx— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 20, 2018
It’s end-to-end at the moment as Antonio Valencia does well to regain possession and deliver a sweeping cross towards Romelu Lukaku. The ball falls to the other side of the box to Ashley Young, who cuts inside and attempts to curl the ball into the far corner — but it glances just wide.
43' The away side come close to breaking the deadlock, Young runs into the area before curling an effort just wide. 0-0— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 20, 2018
There will be one minute of stoppage time to come at the end of the first half.
A late, late chance for United as Anthony Martial dribbles brilliantly towards the box, dodging challenges left and right before sliding a low shot inches wide of the bottom corner. That should be it for the opening 45 minutes.
HALF-TIME: BURNLEY 0-0 MAN UNITED
HT: Burnley 0 #MUFC 0.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018
We're goalless at the break at Turf Moor, with @Youngy18 and @PaulPogba going closest for the Reds. #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/ix9FKijRmc
HALF-TIME— Premier League (@premierleague) January 20, 2018
Arsenal 4-0 Palace
Burnley 0-0 Man Utd
Everton 0-1 West Brom
Leicester 1-0 Watford
Stoke 0-0 Huddersfield
West Ham 0-0 Bournemouth #PL pic.twitter.com/eUC4eWxifL
Second-half: We’re back underway…
Neither side has made any changes as we prepare for another 45 minutes. There wasn’t a huge amount going on in that first half. Both sides will sense three points are up for grabs here. Burnley haven’t earned a win in the Premier League in well over a month and won’t want to pass up the chance to punish a lacklustre Manchester United.
Fouls being called at both ends as the tension continues to build. The only release will be a goal, but which end will it come at?
The home supporters at Turf Moor are challenging their side to push United further back, however Jose Mourinho’s side are maintaining possession. They are creating few opportunities, however, as Sean Dyche’s side remain difficult to break down.
GOAL! BURNLEY 0-1 MAN UNITED (MARTIAL 54)
54' - GOOOOAAAALLLL!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018
Burnley 0 #MUFC 1. @AnthonyMartial scores! #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/cZHDiktvw8
Man United take the lead and at last this game has a goal. The breakthrough was long coming as Burnley remained resolute, however a fine run from Anthony Martial was finished off with a brilliant strike which clipped the bottom of the bar on it’s way in. A fine finish from a player in fine form.
Chance! Oooof, Burnley almost draw level immediately. It’s a sweetly struck free-kick from Gudmundsson from range but it hammers off the top of the crossbar and away. What a response that would have been!
A strong shout for handball from the hosts just now, but referee Mike Dean waves play on unabated. It would have been harsh as the ball bobbled off the arm of Chris Smalling inside the box following a snappy cross. United escape.
A chance for United to double their lead. Paul Pogba breaks at pace through the middle of the park with no marker in sight, but his shot deflects back out from 25 yards.
Phil Bardsley is shown a yellow card following a rash kick-out on Chris Smalling. The defender didn’t get anywhere close to the ball and becomes the second Burnley player to find himself in the referee’s book this afternoon.
Neither side has given a proper account of themselves this evening — just one goal in the balance with 20 minutes to go.
Now then, Paul Pogba is shown a yellow card after a late sliding challenge on Jack Cork. It was sheer frustration from the French midfielder there.
Chance! That was the closest Burnley have come to beating David de Gea – Johann Berg Gudmundsson provided a low cross which spun dangerously across the penalty area, however no-one in claret was there to poke it home. A lucky escape for United.
Substitution for Man United: Marouane Fellaini replaces Juan Mata.
Another opportunity for Man United to double their lead. Paul Pogba dashes the length of the pitch in possession and, with team-mates left and right, goes for goal himself only to see his shot deflected and cleared.
Anthony Martial ran alongside Pogba the entire time and may feel a little frustrated he wasn’t played through on goal for his second. Nevertheless, United’s lead stays at one.
Nemanja Matić is shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Scott Arfield.
📸 All smiles for @AnthonyMartial after his earlier goal 😀! #MUFC #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/IDqvEVAaX1— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018
Jesse Lingard has an effort on goal following a lung-busting run from deep inside midfield. He takes the ball onto his right boot, but yet again the effort is blocked down heroically at the last moment.
Substitution for Man United: Marcus Rashford replaces Jesse Lingard.
Double substitution for Burnley: Georges N’Koudou replaces Scott Arfield & Sam Vokes replaces Jeff Hendrick.
The question here at the moment is whether you'd back that United defence to keep out Burnley bombardments, although Gudmundsson has offered extra creativity too.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 20, 2018
Sam Vokes makes an immediate impact off the bench to force a corner with five minutes remaining. The corner is swung in by Gudmundsson and it’s Vokes again who almost steers the ball into the bottom corner — it inches wide of the post.
Martial almost grabs his second of the afternoon as United continue to up the ante in the dying stages. The winger takes the ball confidently onto his left boot just inside the box and forces a fine save from goalkeeper Nick Pope to concede a corner.
Substitution for Burnley: Nahki Wells replaces Ashley Barnes.
There will be five minutes of additional time to come at the end of the second half.
Chance! Late drama as Burnley almost draw level right at the death. The ball is being pumped senselessly into the United box causing all sorts of panic.
A final cross sees Vokes fire a powerful header well over, and David de Gea offers a sigh of relief. Three more minutes of stoppage time to come.
Substitution for Man United: Ander Herrera replaces Anthony Martial.
A last chance for Burnley as they earn a late, late corner. Goalkeeper Nick Pope has gone up, but it’s cleared easily by a mass of grey bodies – that could very well be it.
FULL-TIME: BURNLEY 0-1 MAN UNITED
FT: Burnley 0 #MUFC 1.@AnthonyMartial's second-half strike is enough to give us all three points at Turf Moor! #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/F13TX5dO8L— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018
FULL-TIME Burnley 0-1 Man Utd— Premier League (@premierleague) January 20, 2018
Anthony Martial smashes in the only goal as Jose Mourinho's men cut the gap at the top to 9 points… for now#BURMUN pic.twitter.com/X0QpNTCojm
