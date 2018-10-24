Ireland duo Robinson and Browne both net as Preston win seven-goal thriller and Leeds triumph to go top

IRELAND PLAYERS CALLUM Robinson and Alan Browne both grabbed goals as Preston moved out of the bottom three in the Championship tonight with a win over Brentford while Leeds United went top of the table on goal difference after their victory against Ipswich Town.

Preston defeated Brentford 4-3 in a thrilling clash with both Browne and Robinson on the scoresheet inside the opening 12 minutes. Preston were in front 3-1 at half-time with Robinson’s second goal in the 69th minute putting them ahead 4-2. A late Neal Maupay goal gave hope to Brentford, who introduced Alan Judge during the second half, but Preston hung on with Seanie Maguire coming on as a late substitute for the winners.

Leeds moved to the top of the table, just ahead of Middlesbrough and Sheffield United on goal difference, after their success at Elland Road tonight. Kemar Roofe and Liam Cooper struck goals in either half to take all three points on offer.

Frank Lampard saw his Derby team claim a superb 4-1 win away to West Brom. The result leaves them in fifth, just behind tonight’s opponents on goal difference. Jack Marriott, Tom Lawrence, Harry Wilson and Scott Malone all scored for Derby with Ireland defender Richard Keogh in action. Jay Rodriguez scored a late consolation for West Brom.

Elsewhere Nottingham Forest climbed to seventh with Lewis Grabban notching a brace in their 3-0 win away to Bolton Wanderers and Bristol City defeated Hull City 1-0 at home.

After the midweek action, the congested Championship table sees just eight points separating Leeds in first and Aston Villa in 16th position.

Championship Results

Bristol City 1-0 Hull City

Leeds United 2-0 Ipswich Town

Preston North End 4-3 Brentford

Bolton Wanderers 0-3 Nottingham Forest

West Brom 1-4 Derby County

