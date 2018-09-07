'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut

– Paul Dollery reports from Cardiff

IT WAS A night of mixed emotions for Ireland’s newest senior international footballer.

There were no positives to be taken from a 4-1 defeat to Wales, but the game did represent a career landmark for 23-year-old Callum Robinson.

Injuries to the likes of Robbie Brady, James McClean, Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan opened the door for Robinson to experience senior international football for the first time.

The Preston North End attacker played 76 minutes as Martin O’Neill’s side began their Uefa Nations League campaign with a trouncing at Cardiff City Stadium.

The result got in the way of any celebrations for Robinson, whose family watched on from the stands. Nevertheless, his breakthrough was a significant personal milestone.

“It was huge for me,” he told The42. “I had butterflies in my belly before the game. I was honoured and grateful that the gaffer trusted me to play.

“I was really happy on a personal note to make my debut. It would have been lovely to top it off with a result. That hasn’t happened so I’m gutted from a team point of view.”

Shaun Williams, who was also playing his first competitive international game, scored for Ireland in the second half but by then the damage was already done. Connor Roberts put Wales 4-0 up in the 56th minute, adding to first-half strikes from Tom Lawrence, Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

“It’s massively disappointing overall,” Robinson said. “Obviously we could have defended a little bit better, but that’s football. In some games you’ll get away with a few errors but tonight they took their chances.

“We could probably have been a bit braver on the ball too, but I don’t think there’s anything too deep to it. We just didn’t give ourselves a good start to the game and it becomes difficult from there.”

Robinson had Ireland’s best chance of the first half when he fired the ball inches over the crossbar after being teed up by Seamus Coleman. He missed the target with a header just after the break, although Coleman’s delivery on that occasion was slightly high.

No visiting player enhanced his reputation in Cardiff last night, but in glimpses Robinson showed enough potential to suggest that he’s capable of being an asset to Ireland.

“I’m obviously gutted I wasn’t able to put one of those chances away,” he said. “That was a good chance towards the end of the first half so it’s disappointing. I’ve just got to keep working hard and hopefully more chances will come my way in the future.”

Robinson, who hails from Northampton, represented England at underage level but he qualifies to play for Ireland via his late maternal grandmother, who came from Monaghan.

He said: “All my family were here tonight and I know that I’ve made them proud, especially my mum. My grandmother passed away when my mum was really young so I know she’ll be looking down on me.

“My mum will be really proud of me tonight. It’s a big moment in my career but a big moment for the family as well.”

