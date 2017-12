The first-ever camogie All-Star tour took place this year. Where did they go to? Barcelona New York

Madrid London

How many All-Ireland senior medals across both codes does Rena Buckley now have? 16 17

18 19

Which side won the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 title back in April? Cork Kilkenny

Galway Dublin

Who was at the helm in Dublin this year, as they ended a 27-year wait to reach the All-Ireland semi-final? Niall Corcoran David Herity

Mark Dunne Shane O'Brien

Who scored the winning point in the All-Ireland senior final? Julia White Gemma O'Connor

Aishling Thompson Hannah Looney

Why was Libby Coppinger's name in the headlines this year? She quit football to focus on camogie. She faced a dual dilemma with inter-county camogie and football fixtures on the same day.

She scored 5 goals in a single match. She was involved in the 9am throw-in fixture controversy.

It took a replay to crown the All-Ireland intermediate champions, but who won it out in the end? Meath Cork

Wexford legend Kate Kelly retired from inter-county camogie in June. How many All-Ireland titles did she bow out with? 2 3

4 5

In winning a 27th All-Ireland title, Cork moved to the top of the roll of honour, surpassing who? Kilkenny Dublin

Tipperary Wexford