14 for Kilkenny and 12 for Cork as All-Ireland finalists lead the way in 2018 All-Star nominations

CORK AND KILKENNY lead the way in the 2018 camogie All-Star nominees with the beaten finalists having secured more nominations than the champions in the list that is comprised of 45 players.

Kilkenny's Davina Tobin in action against Orla Cotter of Cork during the All-Ireland final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The two teams contested the league and All-Ireland final this year with Kilkenny triumphing in the spring competition and Cork winning out in the championship decider in September.

Kilkenny have received 14 nominations with Cork next in line with 12. Semi-finalists Tipperary and Galway both have five players nominated with Waterford having four nominations, three for Dublin and two Offaly players complete the list.

Galway's Niamh Kilkenny in action against Dublin in August. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Nine members of last year’s All-Star side are in the running for awards again. They include the Cork quintet of Aoife Murray, Laura Treacy, Gemma O’Connor, Katrina Mackey and Orla Cotter, along with the Kilkenny quartet of Catherine Foley, Anne Dalton, Meighan Farrell and Katie Power. O’Connor is seeking a remarkable 11th All-Star award.

Cork's Gemma O'Connor and Meighan Farrell of Kilkenny. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Cork’s Paudie Murray, Kilkenny Ann Downey and Dublin’s Shane Plowman – who steered them to All-Ireland premier junior honours – are all in the running for the manager of the year accolade.

Dublin manager Shane Plowman. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The player of the year nominees at senior, intermediate and junior level will be announced next week, while the Soaring Stars awards for the intermediate and premier junior grades will be revealed later this week.

The Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Stars banquet will take place in CityWest Hotel on Saturday 3 November.

Here’s the list of nominees in full:

Goalkeepers

Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny) Aoife Murray (Cork) Sarah Healy (Galway)

Defenders

Full-Back Line

Mary Ryan (Tipperary) Laura Treacy (Cork) Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) Shauna Healy (Galway) Catherine Foley (Kilkenny) Edwina Keane (Kilkenny) Sarah Dervan (Galway) Pamela Mackey (Cork) Colette Dormer (Kilkenny)

Half-Back Line

Karen Kennedy (Tipperary) Hannah Looney (Cork) Hannah Hegarty (Dublin) Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) Róisín Egan (Offaly) Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) Davina Tobin (Kilkenny) Áine Lyng (Waterford) Chloe Sigerson (Cork)

Midfielders

Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) Gemma O’Connor (Cork) Lorraine Bray (Waterford) Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny) Julia White (Cork) Libby Coppinger (Cork)

Half-Forward Line

Orla Cotter (Cork) Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary) Siobhán Flannery (Offaly) Katie Power (Kilkenny) Orla Cronin (Cork) Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) Amy O’Connor (Cork) Anna Farrell (Kilkenny) Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-Forward Line

Orla Beagan (Dublin) Carrie Dolan (Galway) Cáit Devane (Tipperary) Shelly Farrell (Kilkenny) Katrina Mackey (Cork) Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny) Beth Carton (Waterford) Grace O’Brien (Tipperary) Siobhán Kehoe (Dublin)

Manager of the Year

Paudie Murray (Cork) Shane Plowman (Dublin) Ann Downey (Kilkenny)

