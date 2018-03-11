  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kilkenny and Cork set up All-Ireland final rematch in camogie league decider

Cork defeated the Cats in last September’s final at Croke Park with a last-gasp winner.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 11:00 PM
4 hours ago 955 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3898239

Julia White scores the winning point late in injury time Source: James Crombie/INPHO

KILKENNY AND CORK will meet in theÂ Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 final after both counties earned semi-final wins today.

The Rebelettes set-up a repeat of last Septemberâ€™s All-Ireland final with aÂ 2-17 to 2-13Â win over LimerickÂ in CIT.

Linda Collins hit both goals for Paudie Murrayâ€™s side, who led by 2-9 to 1-7 at the interval.

Ashling Thompson with Caoimhe Lyons Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Kilkenny enjoyed aÂ 2-10 to 1-9Â win over Galway in Banagher, thanks to goals fromÂ Aoife Doyle and Julieann Malone.

Miriam Walsh and Ann Marie Starr Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Moloneyâ€™s sensational late winner seals first Oâ€™Connor Cup title for DCU since 2011

Westmeath move up to second place in Division 3, while Laois survive stern London test

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â€“ Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â€“ Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
Arsenal end Premier League losing streak as Wenger records 700th win
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
FOOTBALL
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'Captain Forever': Fiorentina pay emotional tributes to late skipper Davide Astori
IRELAND
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
SCOTLAND
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
SIX NATIONS
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy
Error-strewn Ireland pay the penalty as Scotland end Triple Crown hopes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie