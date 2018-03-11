Kilkenny and Cork set up All-Ireland final rematch in camogie league decider

KILKENNY AND CORK will meet in theÂ Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 final after both counties earned semi-final wins today.
The Rebelettes set-up a repeat of last Septemberâ€™s All-Ireland final with aÂ 2-17 to 2-13Â win over LimerickÂ in CIT.
Linda Collins hit both goals for Paudie Murrayâ€™s side, who led by 2-9 to 1-7 at the interval.
Kilkenny enjoyed aÂ 2-10 to 1-9Â win over Galway in Banagher, thanks to goals fromÂ Aoife Doyle and Julieann Malone.
