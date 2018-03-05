  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Embarrassed' Canelo tests positive for Clenbuterol ahead of Golovkin sequel

Alvarez’ positive test shows levels consistent with the meat contamination problem which has plagued sport in Mexico.

By Gavan Casey Monday 5 Mar 2018, 9:40 PM
5 hours ago 8,763 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3887004
Image: Kevork Djansezian
Image: Kevork Djansezian

SAUL ‘CANELO’ ALVAREZ has tested positive for Clenbuterol ahead of his World middleweight title rematch with Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin.

The drug is used by sufferers of breathing disorders to increase the volume of oxygen in blood.

The Mexican boxing superstar is the latest in a string of athletes from his homeland to have tested positive for the prohibited substance, which is a muscle-building and weight-loss stimulant, but is not classed as a steroid.

Alvarez and his promoters, Golden Boy, have attributed the positive test to meat contamination in his native country. The 27-year-old will now move his training camp from Mexico to America. His upcoming fight is not currently believed to be in jeopardy.

Athletes partaking in various sporting events in Mexico for the past decade have been warned against eating meat in the country due to its reportedly widespread contamination with the substance – an issue which has also plagued Chinese sport in recent years.

In 2016, the NFL warned its players against eating meat from either Mexico or China, while five years prior, the U17 World Cup in Mexico was hit by an outbreak of positive tests for the substance.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), from whom Canelo himself demanded voluntary tests for both he and Golovkin in the lead-up to their eagerly anticipated sequel, have previously acknowledged the Mexican meat issue on a number of occasions.

A Golden Boy Promotions press release this evening read:

“As part of the voluntary testing program that Canelo Alvarez insisted on ahead of his May 5 fight, one of his results came back positive for trace levels of Clenbuterol, consistent with meat contamination that has impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last years.

“As Daniel Eichner, Director of SMRTL, the WADA-accredited lab that conducted the tests stated in his letter today, “These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination.”

“Upon receiving this information, Golden Boy immediately notified the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Gennady Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler.

“As has been planned, Canelo will immediately move his training camp from Mexico to the United States and will submit to any number and variety of additional tests that VADA deems necessary ahead of and after May 5.

Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin Press Conference - Los Angeles Source: Kevork Djansezian

Canelo himself added:

I am an athlete who respects the sport and this surprises me and bothers me because it had never happened to me. I will submit to all the tests that require me to clarify this embarrassing situation and I trust that at the end the truth will prevail.

A letter sent from VADA, obtained by ESPN, indicates that it was VADA itself which first consulted with Dr. Eichner, who – as relayed in Golden Boy’s statement above – indicated the levels of Clenbuterol in Alvarez’s system were consistent with meat contamination.

The letter also suggested that Nevada State Athletic Commission director Bob Bennett was content to allow VADA carry out further tests on the flame-haired fighter in order to make a final determination ahead of Golovkin-Canelo II.

In 2012, Mexican legend Erik Morales failed multiple pre-fight tests for clenbuterol but was allowed to fight Danny Garcia in a junior welterweight world title bout in New York.

Another Mexican fighter promoted by Golden Boy, Francisco Vargas, tested positive for the substance six weeks before his WBC World super-featherweight title fight with Orlando Salido, but the fight went ahead as scheduled.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United got lucky, admits Jose Mourinho
Man United got lucky, admits Jose Mourinho
'It disgusts me... These Chelsea players took a day off'
Last-gasp Matic stunner sees Man United get out of jail at Palace
ARSENAL
'We didn't have the confidence we needed to push ourselves'
'We didn't have the confidence we needed to push ourselves'
Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at 'stupid' Neville and Henry criticism
'Your goalkeeper can’t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
FOOTBALL
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
Pep Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
BOXING
'Embarrassed' Canelo tests positive for Clenbuterol ahead of Golovkin sequel
'Embarrassed' Canelo tests positive for Clenbuterol ahead of Golovkin sequel
Leinster Rugby coach eyeing Irish title after impressive pro boxing debut
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
RIP
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâs death
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astori’s death
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie