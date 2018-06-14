Canelo-Golovkin rematch set for September with Spike O'Sullivan to fight in chief support bout

OSCAR DE LA Hoya has confirmed the rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will take place on 15 September and Ireland’s Spike O’Sullivan will fight in the chief support bout.

The Cork 33-year-old will fight on the show in Vegas and is then on course to fight Canelo in December.

“Canelo and Golovkin are going to fight and Spike is going to fight in the co-feature of the main event in a big fight and then fight Canelo in December,” O’Sullivan’s manager and trainer Paschal Collins told Irish-Boxing.com.

“We were told to get ready for 15 September, we’ve even spoken about one or two opponents – well, not ‘opponents’, proper fights.”

“Spike is away off on a week’s holiday but when he gets back he will be starting camp for his fight on 15 September.”

The two middleweights were due to go toe-to-toe in May after their first bout ended in a controversial draw last year.

However, the fight was postponed when Canelo tested positive for banned substance clenbuterol, the Mexican receiving a six-month suspension.

Golovkin fought Vanes Martirosyan instead and made short work of the Armenian-American, winning in the second round to retain his WBA, WBA and IBF belts – the latter of which has since been stripped from the Kazakh for his failure to fight mandatory challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Talks over a rematch had taken place and De La Hoya gave Golovkin a deadline of Tuesday to agree to the fight. And although that has passed, the bout will seemingly still go ahead once Canelo’s suspension ends.

“I’m happy to inform that we have a fight [on] 15 September,” De La Hoya posted on Twitter with a video of the two fighters.

