This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Golovkin's trainer: Clean Canelo Alvarez 'vindicated' after doping violation

Abel Sanchez believes Canelo’s performance last Saturday clears his name following February’s anti-doping violations.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,131 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4243172

GENNADY GOLOVKIN’S TRAINER, Abel Sanchez, says Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is “vindicated” after the Mexican edged out his charge on a majority decision in a memorable World middleweight championship rematch last Saturday.

Canelo Golovkin Boxing Source: Isaac Brekken

Canelo tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol on two separate occasions last February, receiving a backdated six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) which caused GGG-Canelo II to be moved from May to September following a protracted negotiation process between both camps.

The Guadalajara man attributed the adverse findings to meat contamination in his native Mexico — an issue widely reported for the bones of a decade wherein farmers feed the substance to their livestock in order to produce leaner, more lucrative meat.

But whereas the build-up to their original September 2017 clash was largely respectful, Canelo’s doping violation turned the dynamic on its axis for both men in the run-in to their feverishly anticipated sequel: Golovkin was vocal in dismissing Canelo’s excuse, breaking character to accuse the lineal middleweight champion of cheating on several occasions.

His trainer, Sanchez, stopped short of labelling Alvarez a cheat but alluded to the clenbuterol scandal on several occasions. His predominant bone of contention, however, was that Alvarez fought much of the original bout on the backfoot despite promising the Mexican people a war. Sanchez accused Canelo of ‘running’, stoking the fire and, quite plainly, attempting to goad the 28-year-old into standing and trading with the heavier-handed Golovkin in the rematch.

Golovkin Alvarez Boxing Source: AP/PA Images

At the behest of NSAC, Alvarez submitted hair follicles in March to the WADA-affiliated Sports Medicine Research & Testing Laboratory in Utah. These came back clean in April, showing no presence of clenbuterol or any performance-enhancing drug in his system, lending tentative credence to the Mexican’s meat contamination claims.

Three weeks later, in bid to further clear his name, Canelo signed up for VADA’s year-round, random testing — largely to prove he would at least be void of any prohibited substance ahead of his sequel with Kazakh middleweight king Golovkin.

There was a theory within boxing circles which suggested that if Canelo was indeed intentionally dirty prior to the pair’s first fight, it would likely show in the rematch: Golovkin had marched Canelo backwards during their original clash, dominating physically and winning the fight by between two and four rounds in the eyes of the majority; surely, then, that pattern would be accentuated in Part 2, with Canelo having undergone extensive drug-testing in the preceding months and unlikely to be harbouring any artificial enhancers this time around.

What we got instead was the flame-haired Mexican fighting fire with fire, meeting Golovkin at centre-ring and hanging in the pocket with the fearsome puncher in a far more evenly-matched battle.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin Source: Chris Farina

Golovkin’s trainer, Sanchez, who claimed after Saturday’s scrap that he couldn’t complain about the judges’ scorecards — 114-114, 115-113 Canelo x2 (this writer scored it 114-114) — has continued to be magnanimous in the days since.

Speaking on On The Ropes Boxing Radio, the veteran trainer said of Canelo: “I think he’s vindicated. I think that he fought the kind of fight that his fans and the fans in general expected. He fought the kind of fight that he talked about.

He made a mistake [by ingesting clenbuterol] and we have to believe that he did it: he was checked 12 to 14 times for this fight and they were all negative. They put on the kind of fight that clean good fighters put on, giving us the thrills in every round.

“The pace was unbelievable. It was great to see from the corner.

I think that we got the fight that we were all hoping we would get. We got a real classic between two of the best fighters in the middleweight division. I think they are separated by one round in the first fight and one round in this fight.

Boxing: Alvarez vs Golovkin 2 Abel Sanchez (R) Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“The 12th round was a pivotal round in this fight”, Sanchez continued, “and two of the judges had it for Canelo.

There’s a lot of dispute about what people think but the bottom line is the three competent judges had Canelo winning by one round, and we have to accept the fact that that’s the decision.

“I think they both fought a fantastic fight. Two gladiators came out of the ring as champions. They both gave everything in the ring and I think that’s what we wanted.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders charged with misconduct over ‘sickening’ online video

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    BOXING
    Golovkin's trainer: Clean Canelo Alvarez 'vindicated' after doping violation
    Golovkin's trainer: Clean Canelo Alvarez 'vindicated' after doping violation
    World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders charged with misconduct over 'sickening' online video
    Mullingar's JJ McDonagh lands fight with Chris Eubank Jr in Saudi Arabia
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'
    As It Happened: Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie