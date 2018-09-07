Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad

Kelleher during pre-season with Liverpool. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

IRISH FOOTBALL FANS will still be reeling after last night’s humbling 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

The Boys in Green got their Uefa Nations League campaign off to the worst possible start, and next up is a friendly against Poland in Wroclaw on Tuesday.

Martin O’Neill’s squad took part in a light session in Wales this afternoon, where there was a new face involved.

19-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher took part in training alongside the other stoppers and goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh.

Unused players and substitutes from last night also trained, while the rest — with the exception of Jon Walters who returns to Ipswich Town — underwent a recovery session.

Cork native Kelleher has impressed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp during a number of pre-season appearances, and he did enough to earn a new contract with the Premier League giants two weeks ago.

The teenager is certainly one for the future, so it’s good to see him handed the value experience.

