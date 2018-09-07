This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad

19-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher took part in a session in Wales this afternoon.

By Ben Blake Friday 7 Sep 2018, 2:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,289 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4224619

Liverpool v Napoli - Pre-Season Friendly - Aviva Stadium Kelleher during pre-season with Liverpool. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

IRISH FOOTBALL FANS will still be reeling after last night’s humbling 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff

The Boys in Green got their Uefa Nations League campaign off to the worst possible start, and next up is a friendly against Poland in Wroclaw on Tuesday. 

Martin O’Neill’s squad took part in a light session in Wales this afternoon, where there was a new face involved. 

19-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher took part in training alongside the other stoppers and goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh. 

Unused players and substitutes from last night also trained, while the rest — with the exception of Jon Walters who returns to Ipswich Town — underwent a recovery session. 

Cork native Kelleher has impressed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp during a number of pre-season appearances, and he did enough to earn a new contract with the Premier League giants two weeks ago

The teenager is certainly one for the future, so it’s good to see him handed the value experience. 

Read next:

