This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late drama in Milton Keynes as Spurs need penalties to see off Watford

Elsewhere tonight, Daryl Murphy was among the goals in Nottingham Forest’s win over Stoke.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 10:40 PM
26 minutes ago 602 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4256361
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR IGNORED their unfamiliar surroundings to see off Watford on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Stadium MK.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been playing their home games at Wembley while their new ground is built, but because the national stadium is out of use following Anthony Joshua’s boxing match last weekend, they were forced to relocated to Milton Keynes Dons’ ground this evening.

Tottenham fell behind when Nigerian forward Isaac Success struck 40 seconds after half-time, but drew level from the spot in the 82nd minute when Christian Kabasele fouled Dele Alli and was sent off.

Alli picked himself up to score the spot-kick before Erik Lamela put Tottenham ahead four minutes later.

But Etienne Capoue equalised for Watford in the 89th minute to force penalties, where Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was the hero with two shootout saves before Alli — named captain on his return to the club where he started his career — fittingly scored the decider.

At the London Stadium, West Ham gave Macclesfield, who currently sit bottom of the entire Football League, a lesson in ruthless finishing.

Michail Antonio, Robert Snodgrass (2), Lucas Perez, Ryan Fredericks, Angelo Ogbonna and Grady Diangana (2) were all on the scoresheet in an 8-0 win.

At the City Ground, Ireland’s Daryl Murphy was among the goals as Nottingham Forest eased through to the fourth round with a 3-2 win over Championship rivals Stoke.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    IRELAND
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    James McClean set for return to full training after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    MUNSTER
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Munster set for All Black boost as Mathewson's long wait nearly over
    'We’re not getting too down on ourselves this early in the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie