Late drama in Milton Keynes as Spurs need penalties to see off Watford

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR IGNORED their unfamiliar surroundings to see off Watford on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Stadium MK.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been playing their home games at Wembley while their new ground is built, but because the national stadium is out of use following Anthony Joshua’s boxing match last weekend, they were forced to relocated to Milton Keynes Dons’ ground this evening.

Tottenham fell behind when Nigerian forward Isaac Success struck 40 seconds after half-time, but drew level from the spot in the 82nd minute when Christian Kabasele fouled Dele Alli and was sent off.

Alli picked himself up to score the spot-kick before Erik Lamela put Tottenham ahead four minutes later.

But Etienne Capoue equalised for Watford in the 89th minute to force penalties, where Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was the hero with two shootout saves before Alli — named captain on his return to the club where he started his career — fittingly scored the decider.

At the London Stadium, West Ham gave Macclesfield, who currently sit bottom of the entire Football League, a lesson in ruthless finishing.

Michail Antonio, Robert Snodgrass (2), Lucas Perez, Ryan Fredericks, Angelo Ogbonna and Grady Diangana (2) were all on the scoresheet in an 8-0 win.

At the City Ground, Ireland’s Daryl Murphy was among the goals as Nottingham Forest eased through to the fourth round with a 3-2 win over Championship rivals Stoke.

