Monday 8 October, 2018
Watch: Dramatic late goal from free beats 13 men on the line to settle Antrim semi-final

Tomás McCann’s goal from a 13-metre free helped Cargin to a one-point win over St Gall’s.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 8 Oct 2018, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,513 Views 1 Comment
TOMÁS MCCANN BURIED a goal from a 13-metre free with the last kick of the game to hand Erin’s Own, Cargin a one-point Antrim SFC semi-final win over St Gall’s.

Do11dp1XgAIe6AF Cargin's match-winner Tomas McCann Source: Antrim GAA

After a thrilling game of football, Cargin edged into the final on a scoreline of 2-17 to 4-10.

The great rivals have won 18 of the last 19 county titles between them, with Lámh Dhearg’s victory last year the first time since 1998 that a club outside of Cargin and St Gall’s lifted the crown.

The sides were level at 2-5 to 0-11 at the interval, with Michael Pollock and the impressive CJ McGourty, who finished with 1-6, the St Gall’s goalscorers.

The 2014 champions added a further two goals in the four minutes after the restart through Niall O’Neill and Kieran McGourty to lead by six.

Michael Magill brought his tally to 0-4 and set-up a goal for Jamie Gribbin as Cargin surged back into the game. Eoghan McCabe and Pollock added scores while Kevin Niblock continued to cause trouble in the Cargin attack. 

Trailing by two points in the 65th minute, Michael McCann was fouled and Tomás stepped up to bury his strike past county keeper Chris Kerr and into the roof of the net.

Cargin will take on Kickhams Creggan in a novel final pairing. Creggan booked their first appearance in the decider since 1977 after a 2-9 to 1-10 win over Naomh Eoin.

Antrim hurler Conor McCann starred at midfield for the victors, while Sam Maguire and Conor Small (penalty) hit the all-important goals.

St John’s, who were beaten in last year’s decider, had a strong side featuring county footballers Patrick McBride and Matthew Fitzpatrick but their challenge fell just short.

Kickhams will take on Cregin as they bid to win their first senior football title in 64 years.

