  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Selby confirms Belfast trip to face rival Frampton awaits if he sees off Warrington

Lee Selby will visit ‘The Jackal’s Den’ this summer should all go to plan for he and Frampton in the next few months.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 1:36 PM
8 hours ago 1,528 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3814443
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

LEE SELBY’S IBF World featherweight title clash with Josh Warrington has been confirmed for 19 May, and the Welsh world champion has his eyes set on a long-awaited showdown with Carl Frampton should he prevail against his mandatory challenger.

Selby (26-1, 9KOs) will travel to Warrington’s hometown of Leeds for an early-summer clash, but today reiterated what had been mooted for the past two months: if he retains his belt, he intends to travel to Frampton’s back yard in Belfast to partake in a career-biggest fight for both he and ‘The Jackal’.

Frampton will have to keep his side of the bargain, too, when four-time world champion Nonito Donaire rocks into Belfast’s SSE Arena a month prior for what is, in essence, an eliminator for Selby’s IBF strap.

If the 30-year-old can see off his fellow former World Fighter of the Year in April, a dream showdown with Selby at Windsor Park likely awaits.

Warrington, however, 26-0(6KOS), can’t be counted out in his hometown against the Barry stylist, and Selby is under no illusions when it comes to the more immediate task at hand.

“He’s done everything that has been asked of him so far,” Selby said of fellow Brit Warrington. “He’s picked up my vacated titles and beat a lot of my past opponents.

“To his credit, he’s earned his position as my mandatory challenger and deserves his shot.”

Still, a highly lucrative and era-defining bout – at least on this side of the Atlantic – is the unignorable carrot being dangled before the Welshman, who has been linked with a fight versus Frampton for over two years:

The plan is to beat Warrington and then go over to Belfast and beat Frampton too. If I beat Frampton then the world is my oyster.

“This is a huge year for me and by the end of it I’ll prove I’m the number one featherweight in the UK.”

Chris Eubank Jr v Arthur Abraham - Wembley Arena Lee Selby (left) in action against Jonathan Victor Barros Source: PA Archive/PA Images

In order to keep all options open, promoter Frank Warren is understood to be pushing for Frampton-Donaire to qualify as an eliminator for the WBO version of the featherweight title, meaning a bout with the winner of Oscar Valdez’ title defence against Scott Quigg in March might present itself as an alternative way back to world honours for ‘The Jackal’ this summer.

Selby, however, remains the frontrunner as Frampton edges closer to a world-title return, although ‘The Filipino Flash’ will doubtless have other ideas come 21 April.

Pro boxing returns to Irish terrestrial TV after seven-year hiatus

Carl Frampton’s war of words with Nonito Donaire heats up as fighters exchange…songs?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
LIVE: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
FOOTBALL
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
LIVERPOOL
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
MARTIN O'NEILL
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
'It’s still fresh in the memory so we want to try and avenge that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie