Rock and roll, Formula One cars, picnics and sardines: Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal loves his analogies

ASIDE FROM DRAGGING Swansea City out of the relegation zone when they looked doomed earlier in the season, Carlos Carvalhal has brightened up the Premier League with his light-hearted manner since arriving back in December.
The Portuguese coach is a great man for the analogies and BBC Sport Wales have kindly put his best ones together in the clip below.
Enjoy.
