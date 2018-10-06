This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Carnacon ease to 15-point win in Mayo SFC without eight suspended players

The reigning All-Ireland champions beat Castlebar Mitchels last night.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 12:06 PM
Carnacon lifted the All-Ireland title last December.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Carnacon lifted the All-Ireland title last December.
Carnacon lifted the All-Ireland title last December.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Carnacon, without their eight suspended players, were 15-point winners last night in the Mayo SFC.

The heavily depleted side beat Castlebar Mitchels on a scoreline of 4-10 to 0-7 in their re-fixed round 2 group clash at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

Eight players including Cora Staunton and former Mayo vice captain Fiona McHale are serving bans following their high-profile walkout from the county panel this summer.

Martha Carter, Marie Corbett, Amy Dowling, Doireann Hughes, Sadhbh Larkin and Saoirse Walsh are the other players in question.

The eight were initially given four-week bans but an appeal to the LGFA’s National Appeals Committee saw those halved and as of now, they’re due to expire at midnight on Thursday 11 October.

The42 understood earlier this week however that Carnacon formally appealed the two-week suspensions but the current state of the appeal process is unclear to the public.

They’re due to face Knockmore in their final Group A game tomorrow — again, without the suspended contingent.

mayo Source: Mayo LGFA website.

Emma Duffy
