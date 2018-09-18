Carnacon reinstated to championship but 8 players who left the Mayo squad hit with 4-week bans

CARNACON HAVE BEEN fined €500 while the eight players who left the Mayo panel this summer have been suspended for four weeks after a meeting of the Connacht LGFA Council tonight, The42 understands.

After an appeal by the Mayo county board tonight, the Connacht Council upheld the decision to reinstate the reigning All-Ireland champions into the Mayo league and championship.

The decision was then taken to punish the players for bringing the game into disrepute under Rule 288 of the LGFA Official Guide.

The four-week bans start from tonight and were imposed under Rule 298 which states that the Council “to whom the objection or appeal is made, shall have the power to award games, review or impose penalties, fines, suspensions, or other such sanctions as they deem necessary.”

It means Carnacon are free to play in the Mayo championship but they’ll have to do so without the eight players for the next four weeks.

An appeal is likely and Carnacon have five days to do so.

–Additional reporting by Sinead Farrell