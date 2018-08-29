This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Ireland club champions Carnacon to discover their fate tomorrow night

Carnacon were removed from the Mayo league and championship last week for bringing the game into disrepute.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 6,039 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4208867
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Updated 1 hour ago

CARNACON WILL DISCOVER the result of their appeal to the Connacht LGFA over their expulsion from the Mayo league and championship on Thursday night. 

The42 understands a Connacht Council appeals sub-committee will hear Carnacon’s case tomorrow and a decision will be made on the night. 

Depending on the result, either Carnacon or the Mayo Ladies county board will have five days to appeal the decision to the Connacht Council proper, with further appeals available to both parties if a satisfactory outcome is not reached.

At a county board meeting last week, Mayo clubs voted 26-2 in favour of banning the reigning county, provincial and All-Ireland club champions from the 2018 county senior league and championship.

The controversy first started when Carnacon withdrew all eight of their players from the Mayo inter-county panel in July, citing “player welfare issues”.

Club delegates penalised Carnacon for breaching Rule 288 of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association Official Guide by bringing the game into disrepute. The rule states that “any member of the Association found guilty of conduct calculated to bring the Association into disrepute shall be liable to expulsion or suspension by the committee, board or council concerned.”

The decision was then taken to remove them from Mayo competitions and they were given five days to launch an appeal. Last Thursday, Carnacon confirmed they would appeal the decision. 

One possible avenue for Carnacon’s appeal could centre around the wording of Rule 288, as such a blanket sanction against an entire club would also impact individuals who have not breached any rules. By comparison, the corresponding provision in the GAA’s rulebook, Rule 7.2(e), makes a distinction between individuals and teams, allowing the GAA to sanction both if it wishes.

It is expected that the decision on Carnacon’s appeal will be announced on Friday.

sasasa Rule 7.2(e) from the GAA rulebook

