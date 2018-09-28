Carnacon's 8 departed Mayo players have bans reduced to two weeks on appeal

THE EIGHT CARNACON players who left the Mayo panel have had their suspensions reduced to two weeks after an appeal to the National Appeals Committee last night, The42 understands.

The players in question – Cora Staunton, Fiona McHale, Martha Carter, Marie Corbett, Amy Dowling, Doireann Hughes, Sadhbh Larkin and Saoirse Walsh – were still found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute but their four-week bans were halved.

At an appeal hearing in Tullamore last night, Carnacon also withdrew their appeal of the €500 fine that was handed out 10 days ago.

The All-Ireland club champions now have five days if they wish to lodge an appeal with the LGFA Central Council in the hope of further reducing the suspensions.

But with the Mayo ladies senior football championship due to resume this weekend, the upcoming round of fixtures will go ahead as scheduled — without the eight suspended players — unless Carnacon’s appeal is lodged by 5pm this evening.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!