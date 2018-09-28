This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carnacon's 8 departed Mayo players have bans reduced to two weeks on appeal

The club accepted their €500 fine last night.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 28 Sep 2018, 10:35 AM
24 minutes ago 1,110 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4258583
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE EIGHT CARNACON players who left the Mayo panel have had their suspensions reduced to two weeks after an appeal to the National Appeals Committee last night, The42 understands.

The players in question –  Cora Staunton, Fiona McHale, Martha Carter, Marie Corbett, Amy Dowling, Doireann Hughes, Sadhbh Larkin and Saoirse Walsh – were still found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute but their four-week bans were halved.

At an appeal hearing in Tullamore last night, Carnacon also withdrew their appeal of the €500 fine that was handed out 10 days ago.

The All-Ireland club champions now have five days if they wish to lodge an appeal with the LGFA Central Council in the hope of further reducing the suspensions.

But with the Mayo ladies senior football championship due to resume this weekend, the upcoming round of fixtures will go ahead as scheduled — without the eight suspended players — unless Carnacon’s appeal is lodged by 5pm this evening.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to Â£600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    RYDER CUP
    Tiger tees off as Americans chase rare European win in Ryder Cup
    Tiger tees off as Americans chase rare European win in Ryder Cup
    Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed
    Michael Jordan advises US Ryder Cup team as Europe recruit Irish impressionist
    JOSE MOURINHO
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    'I am the manager I make these decisions' - Pogba will never captain Man United again, Mourinho confirms

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie