Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
'This has been a long, hard road': Carnacon stroll to Mayo ladies title with 33-point mauling

Knockmore were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 5:57 PM
29 minutes ago 1,877 Views 4 Comments
Cora Staunton and Michelle McGing celebrate after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cora Staunton and Michelle McGing celebrate after the game.
Cora Staunton and Michelle McGing celebrate after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CARNACON CONCLUDED A difficult campaign by hammering Knockmore to take the Mayo ladies SFC title this afternoon.

Eight players from the club departed the Mayo panel during the summer, kicking off a lengthy dispute which saw the club fine, and the players suspended on grounds of bringing the game into disrepute.

The reigning All-Ireland champions had an incredible 33-points to spare in the final, winning on a scoreline of 9-10 to 0-4. They showed no mercy as they collected the 19th senior title in the club’s history. 

A view of the scoreboard late in the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cora Staunton, Erina Flannery (2), Amy Dowling hit the net in the first-half as Carnacon led by 4-2 to 0-2 at half-time and they added a further five goals after the break. 

“This has been a long, hard road,” captain Michelle McGing said in her acceptance speech.

“But do you know what? This is sweet.”

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

