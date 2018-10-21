'This has been a long, hard road': Carnacon stroll to Mayo ladies title with 33-point mauling

CARNACON CONCLUDED A difficult campaign by hammering Knockmore to take the Mayo ladies SFC title this afternoon.

Eight players from the club departed the Mayo panel during the summer, kicking off a lengthy dispute which saw the club fine, and the players suspended on grounds of bringing the game into disrepute.

The reigning All-Ireland champions had an incredible 33-points to spare in the final, winning on a scoreline of 9-10 to 0-4. They showed no mercy as they collected the 19th senior title in the club’s history.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cora Staunton, Erina Flannery (2), Amy Dowling hit the net in the first-half as Carnacon led by 4-2 to 0-2 at half-time and they added a further five goals after the break.

“This has been a long, hard road,” captain Michelle McGing said in her acceptance speech.

“But do you know what? This is sweet.”

After a busy few weeks on and off the pitch, current All Ireland champions Carnacon won their 19th Mayo senior ladies club title in a row with a 33 point win over Knockmore. Afterwards captain Michelle McGing accepted the cup. Here's a flavour of her speech. pic.twitter.com/s0NfMZkBNv — Mayo News - Sport (@mayonewssport) October 21, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: