Carnacon set to appeal decision to suspend eight departed Mayo players

ALL-IRELAND CLUB CHAMPIONS Carnacon are set to appeal the player suspensions and fine handed out by Connacht LGFA Council earlier this week, according to reports.

On Tuesday night, the club were fined €500 while the eight players who left the Mayo panel this summer were suspended for four weeks as the row rumbled on.

Carnacon were originally due to face Knockmore in Group A of the Mayo senior championship on Sunday evening. However, The42 understands that the fixture is no longer going ahead due to a “scheduling issue” on the county board’s behalf — an overlap with a minor game – and will instead take place next weekend.

On 21 August, Mayo clubs voted 26-2 in favour of throwing Carnacon out of the county championship under rule 288 of the LGFA Official Guide which relates to bringing the game into disrepute. The Mayo club successfully appealed the decision and were reinstated to the championship on 30 August.

Mayo LGFA then appealed that decision this week, but it was confirmed that Carnacon are free to defend their county, provincial and All-Ireland titles, but without eight players for the next four weeks.

The eight players in question are Martha Carter, Marie Corbett, Amy Dowling, Doireann Hughes, Sadhbh Larkin, Fiona McHale, Cora Staunton and Saoirse Walsh.

The suspensions came into effect from the date of the meeting, but Carnacon were given five days to appeal the decision, which they are expected to formally do today.

