Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 August, 2018
'Devastated' Carnacon club preparing appeal to Connacht LGFA over Mayo expulsion

The reigning All-Ireland champions were removed from this year’s club championship at a county board meeting on Tuesday night.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 11:59 AM
30 minutes ago 3,347 Views 10 Comments
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CARNACON HAVE CONFIRMED they are in the process of preparing an appeal to the Connacht LGFA over their expulsion from the Mayo ladies football club championship.

At a county board meeting on Tuesday night, Mayo clubs voted 26-2 in favour of throwing Carnacon out of the senior league and championship for the 2018 season.

The decision was taken over Carnacon’s move to withdraw all eight of their players from the Mayo squad 10 days before they faced Cavan in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifier group stage in July.

The eight players who left the squad later cited “player welfare issues that are personal and sensitive to the players involved” as the reason for their departures.

Mayo club delegates voted 29-4 that Carnacon had breached rule 288 of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association Official Guide by bringing the game into disrepute. The decision was then taken to disqualify them from the club competitions for the rest of the season.

As it stands the reigning county, provincial and All-Ireland champions will be unable to defend their titles unless the decision is overturned.

The club were notified yesterday they had five days to appeal the decision to the Connacht Council. At a club meeting last night, Carnacon began preparing that appeal. In a statement released to The42 today, the club said:

“Understandably, the entire panel, management, club officers, our families and supporters are devastated by the sequence of events which have transpired.

“The club is in the process of preparing an appeal of this decision to lodge with the Connacht LGFA, so at this point in time we feel it would be inappropriate to comment any further.

“We hope you can understand our position and respect our decision.

“At the end of the day – all our members want is to play football and we hope to get this opportunity again in the not too distant future.

“We would like to thank the general public for their support and goodwill in this
unprecedented situation.”

Mayo clubs voted 26-2 in favour of throwing Carnacon out of county championship

Kevin O'Brien
