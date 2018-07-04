This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Flying ants cause mayhem as world no.2 Wozniacki is dumped out of Wimbledon

An ant infestation made things more difficult for the Dane as she was beaten by Ekaterina Makarova.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 6:45 PM
24 minutes ago 940 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4108915

CAROLINE WOZNIACKI SUFFERED fresh Wimbledon woe as the world number two suffered a shock 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 defeat against Ekaterina Makarova in the second round on Wednesday.

Wozniacki, plagued by an invasion of flying ants during the Court One clash, saved five match points but has now failed to get past the last 16 in 12 visits to the All England Club.

It was a bitter defeat for the 27-year-old Dane, who was expected to challenge for the Wimbledon title after winning her maiden Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in January.

Wozniacki’s frustration was only increased by the unwanted infestation that landed at Wimbledon during her match.

Britain Wimbledon Tennis Wozniacki of Denmark shakes her head to avoid the flying ants Source: Ben Curtis

With flying ants stuck in Wozniacki’s hair and dive-bombing her throughout the match, the former world number one asked the umpire if there was something that could be sprayed to keep the bugs away.

“They’re in my mouth and in my hair and everywhere — we need to do something. Is there a spray?” she said.

I want to be here to focus on tennis, not eating bugs.

Wozniacki arrived in south-west London in good form on grass following her victory at the Wimbledon warm-up event in Eastbourne last week.

But once again she exits Wimbledon in embarrassing style, leaving the grass-court Grand Slam as the only one of the four majors at which she has never reached the quarter-finals.

Russian world number 35 Makarova faces Czech world number 66 Lucie Safarova in the third round.

Britain Wimbledon Tennis Makarova of Russia celebrates Source: Ben Curtis

“I couldn’t win with a lot of match points, but I kept fighting and playing an aggressive game and finally it worked,” Makarova said.

“I was really nervous, because you need to win this point.

“When it was 5-5 I started thinking about those match points on my serve at 40-0.

“But I told myself ‘no, you are not going to lose this match’. I forgot it and started over.”

Makarova, who had lost seven of her previous eight meetings with Wozniacki, is hoping to emulate her run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals four years ago.

The 30-year-old has twice made the semi-finals at a major — both at the US Open.

© Agence France-Presse

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Donaghy, McCoy and Murphy amongst the sporting stars in action at Irish Open pro-am

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
4 events for... anyone with football fever during the World Cup
4 events for... anyone with football fever during the World Cup
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Speculation mounting that Juventus will bid â¬120m for Ronaldo
Speculation mounting that Juventus will bid €120m for Ronaldo
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
ENGLAND
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
Arsenal complete signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Papastathopoulos
BRAZIL
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie