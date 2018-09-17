This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz cleared to make long-awaited comeback

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since suffering ligament damage back in December.

By AFP Monday 17 Sep 2018, 6:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,224 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4240622
He has been working hard to regain his fitness in recent months.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
He has been working hard to regain his fitness in recent months.
He has been working hard to regain his fitness in recent months.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES QUARTERBACK Carson Wentz, sidelined since suffering a torn left knee ligament in an NFL game last December, has been medically cleared to return and will start Sunday against Indianapolis, coach Doug Pederson announced.

The 25-year-old passer sparked the Eagles to an 11-2 start last year and was second in the NFL with 33 touchdown passes before diving into the end zone last 10 December against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz tore his anterior cruciate ligament and underwent surgery three days later, missing the remainder of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl title run as backup Nick Foles stepped in and guided the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over New England last February in Super Bowl 52.

Wentz, the second overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, had completed 265 of 440 passes for 3,296 yards before the injury.

During training camp in July and August, Wentz was limited in workouts, mainly handling individual routines and 7-on-7 drills.

The medical clearance gives Wentz a full week of practice before the Eagles play host to the Colts next Sunday.

The Eagles are off to a 1-1 start this season, sharing the early NFC division lead with Washington and Dallas. They lost 27-21 on Sunday at Tampa Bay after winning at home 18-12 over Atlanta in the opening game of the NFL season on 6 September.

© – AFP, 2018

