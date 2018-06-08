Ex-England captain Casey Stoney appointed Man Utd's first women's boss

CASEY STONEY WAS today announced as the first head coach of Manchester United’s new professional women’s team.

The 36-year-old earned 130 caps with England and picked up a dozen major trophies during her playing career.

Stoney began her career with Arsenal before spells with Chelsea, Lincoln and Liverpool. She hung up her boots earlier this year.

Since then Stoney has focused on coaching, taking on an assistant role with the England women’s team.

Stoney said:

“I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. This the biggest club in the world.

The fact that we are going to have a women’s team and I’m going to be able to introduce that from scratch, to build a team, build a philosophy, with the biggest club in the world, means that, for me, there is no more exciting opportunity.”

Announcing the appointment, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward added:

“Appointing Casey shows the desire we have to succeed and her experience and knowledge of the game, both as a coach and as a player, made her a stand-out candidate for the role.”

