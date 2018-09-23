This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Castlebar and Ballaghderreen both advance as Mayo senior semi-final draw is made

The Mayo quarter-finals concluded today.

By Colm Gannon Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,780 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4250360
Barry and Andy Moran were both in action in today's Mayo football quarter-finals.
Image: INPHO
Barry and Andy Moran were both in action in today's Mayo football quarter-finals.
Barry and Andy Moran were both in action in today's Mayo football quarter-finals.
Image: INPHO

THE FOUR-IN-a-row chasing Castlebar Mitchels booked their place in the semi-finals of the Mayo senior football championship with a 1-20 to 2-9 win over Claremorris in MacHale Park on Sunday afternoon.

Mayo senior star Paddy Durcan finished the day with four points and his twin brother James with three, while Neil Douglas continued to show why he is the most dangerous club forward in the county with a personal haul of six points all from play.

Mitchels did the heavy lifting in the first half going in leading by 1-12 to 1-0 with Aidan Walsh getting the goal for Castlebar and Conor Diskin getting Claremorris’ sole score for the entire 30 minutes.

The second half was a matter of just getting though it, but Claremorris showed plenty of pride and outscored the defending county champions by 1-9 to 0-8, with their goal coming from a penalty by James Shaughnessy.

But Castlebar were able to keep themselves well ahead all the way through with Paddy Durcan kicking three second half points and they now look forward to a repeat of last year’s county final against Ballintubber in two weeks time.

Andy Moran’s Ballaghaderreen pulled off a minor upset seeing off Garrymore by two points, 3-11 to 0-18, in the last quarter-final of the weekend.

Two first-half goals from Darragh Kelly and a second-half three pointer from inter-county man Cian Hanley was the difference at the end of an exciting encounter.

Ballaghderreen led by 2-4 to 0-7 at the break after playing with the aid of a strong breeze in the first half with Barry Regan kicking three points and Andy Moran the other for the east Mayo side.

Garrymore kept themselves in touch thanks to four points from Paul Deely and two from Mark Tierney as they looked to overcome the great start that Ballaghderreen got.

Both sides went toe to toe in the second half, but the greater experience of the victors saw them home with Andy Moran pulling the strings in the middle and three points from midfielder Ryan Lynch key to their win.

2018 Mayo senior football championship

Semi-final draw

Breaffy Ballaghderreen
Ballintubber v Castlebar Mitchels

Quarter-final results

Castlebar Mitchels 1-20 Claremorris 2-9
Ballaghederreen 3-11 Garrymore 0-18

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Colm Gannon
@colmgannon
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Asensio downs old club Espanyol to earn narrow victory as Real Madrid return to winning ways
    Asensio downs old club Espanyol to earn narrow victory as Real Madrid return to winning ways
    Mourinho annoyed by Man United's blunt attack in Wolves draw
    Ronaldo vows to lose weight and assist training after buying La Liga club
    LEINSTER
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Leinster flex their muscle in Edinburgh arm-wrestle to claim five hard-earned points
    'People have been writing me off since day one, but I'm always going to be there fighting'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal snubbed Van Dijk for Â£12m as he was 'too nonchalant'
    Arsenal snubbed Van Dijk for £12m as he was 'too nonchalant'
    Jorginho breaks two Premier League records in West Ham-Chelsea clash
    'Götze a good fit for Liverpool' - Ex-Dortmund team-mate Grosskreutz urges Klopp reunion for struggling star
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Teenage striker scores debut double as brilliant Bohs extend winning run
    Teenage striker scores debut double as brilliant Bohs extend winning run
    'There was something going on with one of our players and we tried to defuse the situation'
    Experienced Estonia international hits the winner as Waterford move up to third

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie