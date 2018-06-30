This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 30 June, 2018
Cavan put up strong fight but Tyrone finish with a flurry to advance

Mattie McGleenan’s men could never get their noses in front in Brewster Park.

By Paul Fitzpatrick Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,624 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4101703
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Tyrone 0-18

Cavan 1-12

Paul Fitzpatrick reports from Brewster Park

CAVAN’S CHAMPIONSHIP IS over for 2018 after they were beaten by Tyrone in scorching conditions in this All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier at Brewster Park.

The Red Hands were 0-9 to 0-5 ahead at the break but Cavan upped their game considerably in the second half and were level on a number of occasions.

Crucially, however, Mattie McGleenan’s men could never get their noses in front and Tyrone finished with a flourish to close it out.

Tyrone started the brighter and were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after nine minutes, Mattie Donnelly, Peter Harte (free), Niall Sludden with a long-range beauty and Tiernan McCann supplying their scores and Ciaran Brady on the mark for the Blues.

Cavan settled into the contest, though, and turned the tables on Mickey Harte’s men. With Sean Johnston threading some decent ball inside, they reeled off three in a row from Dara McVeety, Killian Clarke and McVeety again to draw level.

A 45-metre Frank Burns effort was cancelled out by another from McVeety but Tyrone owned the final 15 minutes of the first half. Cavan, defending deep and no longer pushing men forward, found themselves struggling to create scoring opportunities and points from Cathal McShane, McCann, McShane again and Donnelly – all of them after turnovers – left four between them at the break.

Connor McAlliskey opened the second half scoring with a free but a brilliant tackle from Killian Brady denied the Red Hands a certain goal and Cavan visibly grew in confidence.

A free from McKiernan got the scoreboard ticking over again and then when Martin Reilly rose to flick a Conor Bradley delivery to the net, Cavan were back within one.

Better was to follow when the excellent McKiernan fielded the resulting kick-out and fired over an inspirational score to draw them level at 1-7 to 0-10 but asked a big question, the 2017 Ulster champions responded in style.

Ronan O’Neill kicked a free and McCann released Sludden to waltz through to put two between them again.

Again, Cavan replied through Oisin Kiernan and a superb score from Sean Johnston – possibly his last in a Cavan jersey – to tie it again entering the home stretch but Tyrone would out-score the underdogs 0-6 to 0-3 in the final 15 minutes.

Richie Donnelly and Conor Moynagh traded scores but Tyrone had more energy about them by now and points from O’Neill (two), Burns, Harte (free) and Sludden helped them ease home, with McKiernan – Cavan’s best player on the day – grabbing two at the other end.

Scorers for Tyrone: Ronan O’Neill 0-3 (0-1f), Niall Sludden 0-3, Tiernan McCann 0-2, Frank Burns 0-2, Peter Harte 0-2 (0-2f), Mattie Donnelly 0-2, Cathal McShane 0-2, Richard Donnelly 0-1, Connor McAliskey 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for Cavan: Gearoid McKiernan 0-4 (0-2f), Martin Reilly 1-0, Dara McVeety  0-3, Sean Johnston 0-1, Conor Moynagh 0-1, Ciaran Brady 0-1, Killian Clarke 0-1, Oisin Kiernan 0-1.

Cavan

1 James Farrelly (Kingscourt Stars)

2 Killian Brady (Mullahoran)
26 Conor Moynagh (Drumgoon, 0-1)
4 Enda Flanagan (Castlerahan)

5 Ciaran Brady (Arva, 0-1)
6 Martin Reilly (Killygarry, 1-0)
7 Fergal Reilly (Castlerahan)

25 Dara McVeety (Crosserlough, 0-3)
9 Killian Clarke (Shercock, 0-1)

10 Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan, 0-1)
11 Gearoid McKiernan (Swanlinbar, 0-4, 2f)
12 Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels)

13 Conor Bradley (Ramor United)
14 Cian Mackey (Castlerahan)
15 Sean Johnston (Cavan Gaels, 0-1)

Subs:

8 Sean McCormack (Ballyhaise) for Clarke (34 mins)
20 Adrian Cole (Ramor United) for Mackey (h-t)
23 Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels) for Flanagan
3 Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt Stars) for Murray (both 44 mins)
22 Caoimhin O’Reilly (Butlersbridge) for Johnston (65)
Mackey for K Brady (66)

Tyrone

1 Michael O’Neill (Clonoe)

2 Padraig Hampsey (Ahogill)
3  Ronan McNamee (Aghayaran)
21  Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher, 0-2)

5  Michael McKernan (Ahogill)
6 Frank Burns (Pomeroy, 0-2)
7 Peter Harte (Errigal Chiaran, 0-2f)

8 Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
9 Declan McClure (Clonoe)

10 Mattie Donnelly (Trillick, 0-2)
11 Niall Sludden (Dromore, 0-3)
12 Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13 Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh, 0-2)
14 Richard Donnelly (Trillick, 0-1)
15 Connor McAliskey (Clonoe, 0-1f)

Subs:

26 Ronan O’Neill (Omagh, 0-3, 1f) for McAlliskey (45 mins)
24 Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy) for McShane (51)
19 Harry Loughran (Moy) for McClure (67)
4 Cathal McCarron (Athy) for McKernan (68)
20 Conall McCann (Killyclogher) for Meyler (69)
17 Rory Brennan(Trillick) for Sludden (70)

Referee: David Coldrick

Kilkenny and Galway win again to maintain perfect championship starts

Despite kicking 18 wides, Armagh bag whirlwind 1-4 in stoppage-time to stun Clare

