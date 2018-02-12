  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 13 February, 2018
LeBron falls short of triple-double as Cavs kick-start new era

George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr and Rodney Hood all made their debuts as the Cleveland Cavaliers eased past the Boston Celtics.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Feb 2018, 12:45 PM
11 hours ago 3,582 Views 1 Comment
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and his team returned to form.
THE NEW LOOK Cleveland Cavaliers dismantled Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics 121-99 in the NBA last night.

George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr and Rodney Hood all made their debuts as the Cavaliers kick-started a new era.

Hill posted 12 points, Clarkson added 17 and Hood scored 15 following Thursdayâ€™s hectic trade deadline, which saw the likes of Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade leave Cleveland.

LeBron James led the Cavs with 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, but seven Cavs recorded at least 10 points.

Still without Kevin Love, the Cavs looked dangerous offensively from all levels. Despite playing small most of the game, Cleveland out-rebounded Boston 43-41.

Terry Rozier led the Celtics off the bench with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Former Cavs star Kyrie Irving added 18 points and five assists, and he shared a nice hug with James after the game.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets James Harden was in fine form once more. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Elsewhere, James Harden had 27 points as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to eight games with a 104-97 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Chris Paul and Harden both flirted with triple-doubles against the Mavericks. Paul finished with 25 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Harden added six rebounds and five assists to his 27 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George scored a game-high 33 points with eight assists and three steals in a 110-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Detroit Pistons point guard Ish Smith scored just two points with seven assists and five turnovers in 29 minutes of action in a 118-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The streaky Pistons have now lost two straight games after winning five in a row.

Sundayâ€™s NBA Results

Toronto Raptors 123-103 Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers 121-99 Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks 118-115 Detroit Pistons
Indiana Pacers 121-113 New York Knicks
Minnesota Timberwolves 111-106 Sacramento Kings
Houston Rockets 104-97 Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder 110-92 Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz 115-96 Portland Trail Blazers

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
