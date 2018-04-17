  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celta Vigo push them close but 10-man Barca hang on to unbeaten record

Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas grabbed a 2-2 draw for Celta Vigo against Barcelona.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,200 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3963513
Barcelona celebrate at Celta Vigo
Barcelona celebrate at Celta Vigo
Barcelona celebrate at Celta Vigo

BARCELONA TWICE LED through Ousmane Demeble and Paco Alcacer but Iago Aspas earned Celta Vigo a deserved 2-2 draw against Ernesto Valverde’s much-changed side after Sergi Roberto was sent off.

Casting an eye towards Saturday’s Copa del Rey showdown against Sevilla, Valverde named an experimental line-up and started with a host of regulars, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on the bench.

Somewhat expectedly, Barca lacked their usual fluency in attack and a disorganised defensive showing coughed up glorious chances to Suarez’s countryman Maxi Gomez and Brais Mendez before Ousmane Dembele dispatched his maiden LaLiga goal for the visitors in the 36th minute.

Jonny Otta brought Balaidos to its feet with an equaliser in first-half stoppage time and Celta were in the ascendancy until Messi entered the fray to instantly lift the Barcelona performance.

He had no direct involvement in Alcacer’s scrambled 64th-minute goal that was not enough to increase Barca’s lead at the summit 14 points.

Roberto deservedly being sent off for a crude foul on the relentless Aspas did not help matters and Celta’s star man was gifted his 20th goal of the season by an error from the otherwise impressive Marc-Andre ter Stegen eight minute from time – the officials deciding not to punish the final touch coming off his arm.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Celta Vigo push them close but 10-man Barca hang on to unbeaten record
Celta Vigo push them close but 10-man Barca hang on to unbeaten record
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Celtic youngster ignores Man United transfer talk to plan 'long term'
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie