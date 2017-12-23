  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 24 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international on target as Celtic prevail in top-of-the-table clash

Jonny Hayes scored against his former club, as the reigning champions went eight points clear.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 23 Dec 2017, 5:24 PM
23 hours ago 6,804 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3768525
Jonny Hayes (centre) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Jonny Hayes (centre) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park.
Jonny Hayes (centre) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

Updated at 17.43

CELTIC EARNED A convincing 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Parkhead today, as they continued this seasonâ€™s largely excellent form.

Brendan Rodgersâ€™ side saw their 69-match domestic unbeaten run come to an endÂ after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Hearts last Sunday, but bounced back on Wednesday with a 2-0 defeat of Partick Thistle.

The reigning champions were similarly untroubled today, as they beat second-place Aberdeen to go eight points clear at the top.

Mikael Lustig, Ireland international Jonny Hayes and Olivier Ntcham were on target, as Celtic earned a comfortable win.

Lustigâ€™s deflected shot gave Celtic a 40th minute lead before Hayes came back to haunt his former club as he added a second in the 69th minute at Parkhead.

Ntcham then took advantage of a mistake to seal victory in the 75th minute.

Despite having already dropped more points than in the whole of last season, the champions could still have a double-digit lead at the top going into the winter break with games against Dundee and Rangers next week.

Hayes had been handed a rare start against his former club, but it was the man he swapped places with at Celtic, Gary Mackay-Steven, who made the first impression in the match.

The former Hoops winger, fresh from his hat-trick against Hibernian, robbed Dedryck Boyata of possession just outside the box before sending a low angled shot inches wide of the far post.

The incident seemed to spark the Celtic players into action and moments later Stuart Armstrong sent Scott Sinclair clean through on goal but his effort was blocked by the legs of the out-rushing Joe Lewis.

Aberdeen then had chances through Greg Stewart and Kenny McLean, but just as it looked like the Dons might strike first, a fortuitous deflection gifted Celtic the opener.

Hayes teed up Lustig just outside the box and the Swedish defenderâ€™s shot came off the back of Dominic Ball on its way into the netÂ leaving Dons keeper Lewis with no chance.

It left Aberdeen with a uphill struggle in the second half as Celtic immediately pressed for a killer second with Moussa Dembele, Ntcham and Tierney coming close.

Despite their hostsâ€™ dominance, Aberdeen held firm until another moment of bad luck allowed Celtic a second.

Mark Reynoldsâ€™ diving header came back off team-mate Kari Arnason and former Dons winger Hayes pounced to knock the loose ball home from a couple of yards out.

Aberdeen midfielder McLean then handed the Hoops a third as his slack back-pass to Lewis was intercepted by Ntcham, who rounded the keeper before slotting home into the empty net as the Hoops made it 25 league wins in a row against Aberdeen in Glasgow.

Elsewhere in the Scottish Premiership, another Irishman was on target, as Anthony Stokes helped to a 2-1 win over Ross County, while third-place Rangers lost 2-1 away to Kilmarnock.

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Celtic 3 (Lustig 40, Hayes 69, Ntcham 76) Aberdeen 0

Hibernian 2 (Stokes 21, Shaw 75) Ross County 1 (Curran 14)

Kilmarnock 2 (Boyd 77, 80) Rangers 1 (John 39)

Motherwell 1 (Tanner 61-pen) Dundee 1 (McGowan 47)

Partick 1 (Keown 26) Hamilton 0

St Johnstone 0 Hearts 0

Additional reporting by AFP

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Marek Hamsik breaks Maradonaâ€™s record as Napoli extend Serie A lead>

17 wins in a row for â€˜the Unstoppablesâ€™ as Sergio Aguero breaks 100 mark>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnâ€™t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasnâ€™t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
LIVERPOOL
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'
A pulsating Christmas cracker as Arsenal stage comeback to hold Liverpool in dramatic draw
CHELSEA
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Big Sam's rejuvenated Everton keep Chelsea at bay
"Anelka, the leagueâ€™s top scorer, said: 'I do not play on the wing'"

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie