Celtic return to winning ways as Scott Sinclair backheel puts Aberdeen to the sword

HEARTS REMAINED FIVE points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone on Saturday as champions Celtic returned to winning ways with a 1-0 defeat of Aberdeen.

Celtic, who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Kilmarnock in their previous league match, saw off Aberdeen 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a brilliant backheel from Scott Sinclair in the 63rd minute at Parkhead.

But this win still left Brendan Rodgers’ men in fourth place, six points behind Hearts.

Instead, with Rangers not in action against Livingston until Sunday, there was an Edinburgh one-two at the top of the table after Hibernian went second thanks to a 1-0 win at St Mirren secured by skipper David Gray’s 14th-minute header.

Kilmarnock went third as they followed up their win over Celtic with a 3-1 victory at home to Motherwell.

“It was a very good win for us off the back of a tough game midweek,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

“Aberdeen are hard opponent to play against so I’m very pleased with how we pushed it. To beat one of your rivals is great so it’s a very good win.”

