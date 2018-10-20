This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic survive late scare to seal third league victory in succession

Odsonne Edouard scored twice for the league champions.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 6:31 PM
Odsonne Edouard Celtic celebrates the fourth goal of the game.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Odsonne Edouard Celtic celebrates the fourth goal of the game.
Odsonne Edouard Celtic celebrates the fourth goal of the game.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC REMAINED IN second place in the Scottish Premiership after a 4-2 home win over Hibernian. 

Brendan Rodgers’ men are still three points off Hearts following goals from Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard (2).

Celtic raced into a 2-0 lead but lost Scott Brown to an injury after 20 minutes. 

Florian Kamberi reduced the gap in the 63rd minute to spark off a furious spell of action.

Edouard restored Celtic’s two-goal lead seven minutes later, but Martin Boyle hit the net for the visitors almost immediately. Edouard made the win safe late on to seal a third league victory in succession for the Glasgow outfit.

