This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic lift some pressure on Brendan Rodgers by booking place in league cup semis

Leigh Griffiths struck seven minutes from time to put Celtic into the last four.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 10:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,438 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4256386
Griffiths: late winner.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Griffiths: late winner.
Griffiths: late winner.
Image: Jeff Holmes

CELTIC BOUNCED BACK from a difficult few days to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup thanks to a 1-0 win against St Johnstone.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers also cruised into the last four with a 4-0 rout of second division Ayr United, while Premiership leaders Hearts came from behind to beat Motherwell 4-2.

Celtic will face Hearts in the semi-finals, while Rangers take on Aberdeen on 28 October.

Leigh Griffiths grabbed the only goal in Perth to maintain Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers’s perfect record in domestic cup competitions.

“Psychologically, it’s a good win for us,” said Rodgers, who has won all six domestic trophies on offer in his first two seasons in charge.

“We’ve enjoyed the last couple of years at Hampden and let’s hope we enjoy it this year as well.”

Rodgers has come in for criticism in recent days after Celtic made their worst league start in 20 years with a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The former Liverpool manager revealed before kick-off he had turned down the opportunity to move to an unnamed Chinese club in the summer to concentrate on his job with the Scottish champions.

But Rodgers again had to watch his side labour again before Griffiths’s strike seven minutes from time despite dominating possession.

The Scotland striker swept home the rebound after James Forrest’s header was blocked and ran off to celebrate with his manager on the touchline in a sign of support.

The holders finished with 10 men after defender Dedryck Boyata was sent off in stoppage time.

Gerrard is experiencing no such strife at Ibrox as Rangers made have now racked up 13 goals in three home wins in 10 days.

Defender Nikola Katic headed home the opener from a corner before Glenn Middleton got the first of his double on the night.

The in-form Alfredo Morelos will be banned for the semi-finals after being booked, but grabbed his seventh goal of the season before Middleton rounded off the scoring.

The tie of the night was at Tynecastle where Hearts struck twice in the final two minutes through Olly Lee and Steven Naismith to see off Motherwell.

Curtis Main’s early penalty for the visitors was cancelled out by Steven MacLean.

Peter Haring put Hearts in front but Ryan Bowman’s powerful effort looked to have earned Motherwell extra-time before Lee and Naismith struck to continue a fine start to the season for Craig Levein’s men, who lead the league by five points from Rangers.

Aberdeen complete the semi-final lineup after they edged out Hibs on penalties on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw at Easter Road.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    IRELAND
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    James McClean set for return to full training after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    MUNSTER
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Munster set for All Black boost as Mathewson's long wait nearly over
    'We’re not getting too down on ourselves this early in the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie